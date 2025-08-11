BREAKING: US Steel Clairton Coke Works Explodes In Pennsylvania, Multiple Injuries Reported | VIDEO

Multiple individuals were injured following a massive explosion at the US Steel Clairton Coke Works plant on Monday morning, prompting emergency crews to declare a mass casualty incident. The cause of the blast remains unclear.

BREAKING: Mass casualty incident declared as EMS resources respond to explosion at U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works in Pennsylvania. - WPXI-TV Pittsburgh



