US STEEL PLANT

BREAKING: US Steel Clairton Coke Works Explodes In Pennsylvania, Multiple Injuries Reported | VIDEO

Multiple injured in massive explosion at US Steel Clairton Coke Works in Pennsylvania, prompting a mass casualty declaration.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 09:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Multiple individuals were injured following a massive explosion at the US Steel Clairton Coke Works plant on Monday morning, prompting emergency crews to declare a mass casualty incident. The cause of the blast remains unclear.

 

