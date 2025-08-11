BREAKING: US Steel Clairton Coke Works Explodes In Pennsylvania, Multiple Injuries Reported | VIDEO
Multiple injured in massive explosion at US Steel Clairton Coke Works in Pennsylvania, prompting a mass casualty declaration.
Multiple individuals were injured following a massive explosion at the US Steel Clairton Coke Works plant on Monday morning, prompting emergency crews to declare a mass casualty incident. The cause of the blast remains unclear.
BREAKING: Mass casualty incident declared as EMS resources respond to explosion at U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works in Pennsylvania. - WPXI-TV Pittsburgh
Video: Ava Rash/WTAE pic.twitter.com/pTCCAy7x3x— AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) August 11, 2025
