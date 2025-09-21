New Delhi: Washington woke up to a jolt on Sunday. At 12:01 a.m. ET, US President Donald Trump’s proclamation on H-1B visas roared into effect, slapping a staggering $100,000 fee on fresh applicants. Signed on Friday, the order shook the immigrant tech world. Phones buzzed across Indian and American cities. Panic spread. Airlines saw sudden cancellations. Families called lawyers.

“This applies only to new visas, not renewals and not current visa holders,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

She emphasised the point again, “Those who already hold H-1B visas and are currently outside of the country right now will NOT be charged $100,000 to re-enter.”

Panic In The Indian H-1B Community

The message came late. In New Delhi and Bengaluru, workers debated midnight flights. WhatsApp groups filled with worried questions. Many scrambled to rebook tickets to America, desperate to land before the clock turned September 21.

“H-1B visa holders who are out of the United States on business or vacation will get stranded unless they get in before midnight on September 21. H-1Bs still in India may have already missed the deadline, as there is no way a direct flight from India will get in time,” warned New York-based immigration attorney Cyrus Mehta on X.

His words stung like an alarm bell.

USCIS Steps In With An Emergency Guide

By morning, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) stepped in with a memo to cool nerves. The agency drew a line around who gets spared from the $100,000 blow.

According to the USCIS:

Petitions filed before September 21 remain untouched.

Approved petitions stand safe.

Anyone already holding a valid H-1B visa can travel freely in and out of the United States without paying the new charge.

USCIS Director Joseph Edlow ordered officers to strictly follow this guidance. “Current visa holders’ travel rights remain unaffected,” his memo stressed.

The Bigger Picture

The H-1B programme remains one of the most coveted work permits on the planet. The United States issues 65,000 visas each year, plus 20,000 more for those with American master’s or higher degrees. Existing fees already stretch from $2,000 to $5,000 depending on the employer.

Though temporary for one year, the new $100,000 fee could be extended if Trump labels it in the national interest. And that possibility is exactly what has Indian tech workers on edge.