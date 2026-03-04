US steps up maritime safeguards in Strait of Hormuz as tensions rise

US President Donald Trump announced that Washington would "take immediate action to secure maritime commerce" in the Gulf region.

His statement comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia and growing fears of disruptions to global oil supplies.

This security measure includes providing political risk insurance and possibly deploying naval escorts through the Strait of Hormuz.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that he has directed the United States Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to provide political risk insurance and guarantees to protect the financial security of maritime trade, particularly energy shipments transiting the Gulf.

"Effective IMMEDIATELY, I have ordered the United States Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to provide, at a very reasonable price, political risk insurance and guarantees for the Financial Security of ALL Maritime Trade, especially Energy, travelling through the Gulf. This will be available to all Shipping Lines," Trump wrote.

He stated that if the situation warrants, the US Navy could begin escort operations for tankers transiting the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

The US President stated, “If required, the United States Navy will start escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible. Under all circumstances, the United States will ensure the free flow of energy to the world. America’s economic and military strength is unmatched — more actions will follow.”

The announcement comes at a time when crude oil markets remain highly sensitive to developments in the region, with the Strait of Hormuz closed for the fourth consecutive day. According to Yahoo Finance data, Brent crude futures were trading at around USD 82.29 per barrel at the time of writing, reflecting increased volatility due to geopolitical uncertainty.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman, is considered one of the world's most vital energy chokepoints, handling a significant portion of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.

This development follows US-Israeli airstrikes on February 28 against multiple locations in Iran, including military command facilities, air-defense networks, missile sites, and vital government infrastructure. These attacks reportedly killed Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and four senior military and security officials, and triggered massive explosions in Tehran and other cities.

In retaliation, Iran launched ballistic missiles and drones at US bases and allied targets across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, significantly escalating the Middle East conflict and increasing the threat to civilians and visitors.

(With ANI inputs)