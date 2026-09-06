/US strikes 3 Iranian oil tankers after missile attack; Hegseth threatens to sink entire fleet

US military forces have struck three Iranian crude oil carriers after Iranian forces fired ballistic missiles at two American warships patrolling regional waters. Following the strikes, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a direct warning that further attacks on American vessels will lead to the total destruction of Iran's commercial oil fleet.
The Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz are the world’s most critical maritime routes for global crude oil transportation. When military conflict threatens oil tankers in these waterways, global crude oil prices spike sharply due to supply fear. Higher crude oil costs directly drive up petrol and diesel prices at local pumps, which subsequently increases transportation expenses for food, groceries, and daily essential goods.
Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth issued the warning on social media platform X following the military response, stating that Tehran must cease targeting US warships or face losing its oil shipping assets.
“It’s simple: if Iran shoots at U.S. ships, we will destroy (and sink) their oil tankers. All they have to do is not shoot at @USNavy,” he said.
Hegseth emphasised that Iran’s commercial oil fleet remains defenceless against US military assets across both Central Command (@CENTCOM) and Indo-Pacific Command (@USPACOM) areas of operation.
It’s simple: if Iran shoots at U.S. ships, we will destroy (and sink) their oil tankers. All they have to do is not shoot at @USNavy.— Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) September 5, 2026
Iran’s oil tanker fleet is defenseless — Iran has no navy or air force. Our planes, ships & subs can strike them all, in @CENTCOM & @USPACOM. https://t.co/lr5TaxloBw
Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command, delivered a clear message to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), signalling that future attacks will carry severe economic retaliation.
“Let the message to the IRGC be clear: If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost, taking out three of yours. We will not hesitate to defend American forces and, if necessary, destroy Iran’s limited and exposed oil fleet,” he said.
“Let the message to the IRGC be clear: If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost —taking out three of yours. We will not hesitate to defend American forces, and if necessary, destroy Iran’s limited and exposed oil fleet.” — Adm. Brad Cooper,… pic.twitter.com/UGGcSGsUtd— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 5, 2026
The IRGC launched ballistic missiles targeting a US aircraft carrier and a guided-missile destroyer. American naval forces successfully evaded the incoming missiles, and no US personnel were injured, according to US CENTCOM statements
In response, US forces targeted three tankers linked to a shadow network funding the IRGC. Strikes permanently disabled the M/T Downy off Kharg Island and the M/T Stark 1 near Jask, while destroying the unladen carrier M/T Kylo in the Gulf of Oman. Kharg Island serves as Iran’s primary oil export hub, making the strike a direct economic blow.
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