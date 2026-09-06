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US strikes 3 Iranian oil tankers after missile attack; Hegseth threatens to sink entire fleet

The US struck three Iranian oil tankers after missile attacks on Navy ships. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth warned America will destroy Iran's oil fleet if Tehran shoots at US vessels.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 07:18 AM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 07:34 AM IST
US strikes 3 Iranian oil tankers after missile attack; Hegseth threatens to sink entire fleet
Image Credit: AI. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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