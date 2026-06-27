/US strikes Iran after drone attack on cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz; Trump warns of consequences

"We affirm that this aggression will not go unanswered, and we will choose the appropriate time and place. We warn that any further act of folly will be met with a harsh response that will shatter the illusions of the aggressors in the region. No retreat... Our response will shake the earth to its core, and will erase your military presence as if it never existed. When the three numbers match tonight, the flow will cease and the silence will become a storm. There will be nothing to say, only what will be seen. No summons and no options.. This is an unprecedented night, in which gunpowder will write the final line in your illusions. The response to the US attack will be swift and decisive," he said.