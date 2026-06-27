Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /US strikes Iran after drone attack on cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz; Trump warns of consequences

US strikes Iran after drone attack on cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz; Trump warns of consequences

US strikes Iran after an alleged drone attack on cargo ship M/V Ever Lovely in the Strait of Hormuz. Trump warns of consequences as Iran vows an unprecedented response.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Zee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 07:03 AM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 07:53 AM IST
US strikes Iran after drone attack on cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz; Trump warns of consequences
Image Credit: X/@CENTCOM. Representative image.

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
FIFA WC 2026: Bad news for Lionel Messi fans! Lionel scaloni makes major announcement before Jordan match
FIFA WC 20261 min ago
2
India Qatar relations11 min ago
3
Venezuela Earthquake 202636 min ago
4
‪Donald Trump‬58 min ago
5
us strikes iran59 min ago