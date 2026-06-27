/US strikes Iran after drone attack on cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz; Trump warns of consequences

The United States carried out air strikes on Iranian military targets after Tehran allegedly attacked a commercial cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz with a drone, according to US Central Command. President Donald Trump warned Iran of possible consequences, while Tehran vowed a strong response and said its reaction would be unprecedented and swift.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces carried out strikes against Iran on June 26 in response to an alleged Iranian drone attack on a commercial vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The US military said the action was aimed at protecting commercial shipping and enforcing the ceasefire agreement.
According to CENTCOM, US aircraft targeted Iranian missile and drone storage facilities as well as coastal radar sites.
The military action followed an attack on the Singapore-flagged cargo vessel M/V Ever Lovely on June 25. CENTCOM said the ship was exiting the Strait of Hormuz along the Omani coast when it was struck by a one-way attack drone.
In a statement posted on X, CENTCOM said Iran's actions violated the ceasefire and threatened freedom of navigation in one of the world's most important trade routes.
"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted strikes against Iran, June 26, as a powerful response to yesterday’s attack on a commercial ship that was transiting the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites after Iran hit M/V Ever Lovely on June 25 with a one-way attack drone. The Singapore-flagged cargo ship was exiting the Strait of Hormuz along the Omani coast at the time of Iran’s attack," CENTCOM said.
CENTCOM added,"The unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces clearly violated the ceasefire. Furthermore, Iran’s dangerous behavior undermined freedom of navigation as commerce increasingly flows through the vital international trade corridor. CENTCOM forces continue to provide safe passage coordination and support to commercial vessels transiting the strait. The U.S. military remains present and vigilant to ensure all aspects of the agreement with Iran are adhered to, obeyed, and in full force and effect."
Following the strike, US President Donald Trump issued a warning to Iran, saying the country would find out whether there would be consequences for violating the ceasefire agreement.
"You will find out. I don't like the fact that they took a shot yesterday, actually, four. We knocked down three... A very expensive ship took a little beating. They shouldn't be doing that," he said.
Iran responded strongly to the US strikes and warned of retaliation.
In a post on X, Ibrahim al-Fiqar, military spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said Tehran would decide the timing and location of its response.
"We affirm that this aggression will not go unanswered, and we will choose the appropriate time and place. We warn that any further act of folly will be met with a harsh response that will shatter the illusions of the aggressors in the region. No retreat... Our response will shake the earth to its core, and will erase your military presence as if it never existed. When the three numbers match tonight, the flow will cease and the silence will become a storm. There will be nothing to say, only what will be seen. No summons and no options.. This is an unprecedented night, in which gunpowder will write the final line in your illusions. The response to the US attack will be swift and decisive," he said.
"Your audacity was what started the equation, and our platforms will complete it tonight... on a night unprecedented in its magnitude. All eyes are turned to the sky... Tonight is unprecedented, and the fire will paint the new stage. Our response this time will be unprecedented," he added.
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