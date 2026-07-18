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US strikes Iran for seventh straight night as IRGC replies with 'Zero Hour' warning

US continued its military campaign for the seventh night, Iran responded with strong warning. The IRGC Navy said that it is moving closer to 'zero hour.'

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 06:26 AM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 06:28 AM IST
US strikes Iran for seventh straight night as IRGC replies with 'Zero Hour' warning
Image Credit: Representative Image (Reuters via ANI)

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