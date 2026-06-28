/WATCH: US strikes Iran once again, Trump warns ‘Islamic Republic will no longer exist’

US-Iran War: The United States carried out a fresh round of air strikes on Iranian military sites on Sunday (June 28) after accusing Tehran of attacking a commercial oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz. The attacks were the second straight day of direct military action between the two countries despite a recently signed memorandum of understanding (MoU).
US President Donald Trump confirmed the strikes in a post on his Truth Social, saying American aircraft had targeted Iranian military infrastructure after “another violation of the ceasefire agreement”.
“United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN! It is very possible that they will never learn!” he wrote.
The US president also warned that Washington was prepared to launch more attacks if the situation continued to worsen.
“There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!” he said.
The latest strikes came after the US military said an Iranian one-way drone attacked a Panama-flagged oil tanker carrying more than 2 million barrels of crude while it was travelling near the Strait of Hormuz. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its aircraft responded by striking 10 "military targets" at "multiple locations in and near the Strait of Hormuz".
According to CENTCOM, the targets included military surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defence positions, drone storage facilities and mine-laying capabilities. It did not identify the exact locations of the attacks.
Along with its statement, it also shared a grainy and black-and-white video on social media showing some of the apparent attacks. Iran’s IRGC said the US bombed five coastal locations in the country in its latest round of attacks.
U.S. Navy and Air Force fighter jets conducted strikes tonight on 10 Iranian military targets at multiple locations in and near the Strait of Hormuz for Iran's drone attack on M/T Kiku. pic.twitter.com/Z0TLZRqmF6— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 28, 2026
Iranian state media reported that several areas in the country's south had come under attack. State broadcaster IRIB said projectiles hit a village on Qeshm Island, while four projectiles struck Bandar-e Lengeh in Hormozgan province. Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency also reported several explosions in Tahrui village in Sirik, a coastal area near the Strait of Hormuz.
These areas host many of Iran’s military facilities, surveillance centres and telecommunications towers.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it carried out strikes on US forces in Bahrain and Kuwait. The IRGC said its Navy and Air Force fired ballistic missiles and drones at the US Army’s Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait and at the US Fifth Fleet stationed at Port Salman in Manama, Bahrain.
It added that the strikes were in response to US air raids on five coastal sites in Iran.
As Tehran has argued, Article 5 of the MoU allows Iran to “make arrangements” for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian authorities have cited that provision to justify action against vessels they say failed to coordinate their transit.
The ‘tit-for-tat’ attacks between Washington and Tehran is likely to get out of hand. Continued military exchanges could also affect oil markets. Oil prices are going to rocket upwards because everybody is going to bet that both the deal in Lebanon and the agreement with Iran are not going to be working.
Meanwhile, Bahrain's Ministry of Interior issued a public alert after warning sirens sounded across the country. The ministry urged residents to “remain calm and head to the nearest safe place” while authorities monitored the situation.
The Kuwaiti military too said the country's air defence systems had been activated to counter "hostile missile and drone threats".
It urged residents to follow official safety instructions as the situation developed.
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