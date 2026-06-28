Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /WATCH: US strikes Iran once again, Trump warns ‘Islamic Republic will no longer exist’

WATCH: US strikes Iran once again, Trump warns ‘Islamic Republic will no longer exist’

According to CENTCOM, the targets included military surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defence positions, drone storage facilities and mine-laying capabilities. It did not identify the exact locations of the attacks.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 06:23 AM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 06:33 AM IST
WATCH: US strikes Iran once again, Trump warns ‘Islamic Republic will no longer exist’

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Numerology Horoscope Prediction Today, June 28, 2026: Use your influence wisely
Numerology horoscope today11 min ago
2
us iran war13 min ago
3
‪Donald Trump‬13 min ago
4
Dialogue of the day20 min ago
5
quote of the day36 min ago