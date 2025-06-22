Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2919952https://zeenews.india.com/world/us-strikes-iran-with-b-2-stealth-bomber-worlds-costliest-warplane-with-range-of-2919952.html
NewsWorld
US

US Strikes Iran with B-2 Stealth Bomber: World's Costliest Warplane With Range Of....

The B-2's cutting-edge design combines low observability with all-altitude capability, allowing it to penetrate sophisticated air defences with remarkable effectiveness.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 12:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

US Strikes Iran with B-2 Stealth Bomber: World's Costliest Warplane With Range Of.... Image: Social Media

The United States has entered the Israel-Iran conflict after launching airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. US President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed the attack and said, "Now is the time for peace." Several US B-2 stealth bombers took off from the Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri and were seen heading West, as per ANI reports quoting CNN.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space," President Trump said on Truth Social.

What is the B-2 stealth bomber?

The B-2 stealth bomber is a pioneering asset in the US Air Force, having served as the cornerstone of American stealth technology for over three decades. This bomber was reportedly used by the US to launch an attack on Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

The B-2's cutting-edge design combines low observability with all-altitude capability, allowing it to penetrate sophisticated air defences with remarkable effectiveness.

According to the Economic Times reports, The US B-2 stealth bomber costs around $2.1 billion per aircraft, making it the most expensive military plane ever built. It has a range of over 11,112 km without refueling, allowing it to strike globally from US bases. The B-2 can carry over 18,144 kg of payload, including various conventional and nuclear weapons.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK