The United States has entered the Israel-Iran conflict after launching airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. US President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed the attack and said, "Now is the time for peace." Several US B-2 stealth bombers took off from the Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri and were seen heading West, as per ANI reports quoting CNN.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space," President Trump said on Truth Social.

What is the B-2 stealth bomber?

The B-2 stealth bomber is a pioneering asset in the US Air Force, having served as the cornerstone of American stealth technology for over three decades. This bomber was reportedly used by the US to launch an attack on Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

The B-2's cutting-edge design combines low observability with all-altitude capability, allowing it to penetrate sophisticated air defences with remarkable effectiveness.

According to the Economic Times reports, The US B-2 stealth bomber costs around $2.1 billion per aircraft, making it the most expensive military plane ever built. It has a range of over 11,112 km without refueling, allowing it to strike globally from US bases. The B-2 can carry over 18,144 kg of payload, including various conventional and nuclear weapons.