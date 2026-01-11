Operation Hawkeye: US Strikes ISIS Targets in Syria

US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces, alongside partners, launched large-scale airstrikes on multiple ISIS targets throughout Syria on Saturday as part of Operation ‘Hawkeye Strike’, which was launched last year on December 9, 2025.

The operation unfolded around 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time, according to a post on X by CENTCOM. “The strikes today targeted ISIS throughout Syria as part of our ongoing commitment to root out Islamic terrorism against our warfighters, prevent future attacks, and protect American and partner forces in the region,” the post further mentioned.

Launched on December 19, 2025, at US President Donald Trump’s direction, the strikes retaliate against an ISIS assault on US and Syrian forces in Palmyra on December 13. The attack carried out by an ISIS militant killed two American soldiers and one US civilian interpreter.

"Our message remains strong: if you harm our warfighters, we will find you and kill you anywhere in the world, no matter how hard you try to evade justice," the post by CENTCOM on X said.

According to CNN, the fallen soldiers were identified as Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres Tovar, 25, from Des Moines, Iowa, and Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard, 29, from Marshalltown, Iowa; both Iowa National Guard members deployed earlier this year under Operation ‘Inherent Resolve’, which sent about 1,800 troops to combat ISIS in the Middle East.

CNN further noted that a US official told CNN that Saturday's operation fired over 90 precision munitions to hit more than 35 targets, with the use of over two dozen aircraft.

