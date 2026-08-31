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US strikes Iranian launchers near Strait of Hormuz as military chiefs warn of prolonged war

US strikes two Iranian launchers on Larak Island as Pentagon commanders warn that prolonged Iran operations could stretch into 2027.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 07:07 AM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 07:12 AM IST
US strikes Iranian launchers near Strait of Hormuz as military chiefs warn of prolonged war
Image Credit: ANI/Reuters. Iranian Supreme Leader Mojataba Khamenei and US President Donald Trump.

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US strikes Iranian launchers near Strait of Hormuz as military chiefs warn of prolonged war
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