/US strikes Iranian launchers near Strait of Hormuz as military chiefs warn of prolonged war

The US-Iran conflict has entered a potentially more dangerous phase after American forces struck two Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) rocket launchers on Larak Island near the Strait of Hormuz. According to US officials, the launchers were being prepared to fire rockets capable of carrying sea mines into the strategically important waterway. The attack followed efforts by American forces to clear mines from the main shipping route through the strait.
Larak Island sits near the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow maritime passage connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman. The waterway is crucial to global energy supplies and international trade, making any military activity in the area particularly sensitive.
US officials said Washington viewed the Iranian launchers as an immediate threat to maritime traffic. Sea mines could disrupt commercial shipping, force vessels to take alternative routes and trigger wider security and economic consequences.
Iranian state media reported that civilians and IRGC personnel were among those killed or injured, although the precise casualty figures remained unclear.
IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebbi condemned the attack and threatened consequences for the United States, describing the strike as a serious strategic mistake.
The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important energy corridors. Even without a complete closure, threats to shipping can raise insurance and transportation costs, disrupt commercial operations and increase volatility in global energy markets.
That makes the Larak Island strike significant beyond the immediate US-Iran confrontation. Any escalation around the waterway could quickly become an international economic issue.
The military strike comes as concerns reportedly grow inside the Pentagon over the demands placed on US forces by the Iran operation.
A Washington Post report said senior commanders raised concerns about extending some force commitments in the August 14 Secretary of Defence Orders Book. Some US forces in the Middle East were reportedly ordered to remain deployed through September, while certain commitments could extend into 2027.
The report said commanders of US European Command, Pacific Command and Southern Command, along with the Navy's top admiral, recorded “non-concurs” over some extensions.
'Non-concur' indicates disagreement with a proposed decision or concern about its risks; it does not mean a commander is refusing an order.
Navy chief Adm. Daryl Caudle reportedly told Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth that only about one-quarter of the Navy's destroyer fleet was ready to deploy. Prolonged commitments could therefore complicate US efforts to maintain readiness in Europe and the Indo-Pacific.
The Pentagon has rejected suggestions that the disagreements represent a breakdown in military decision-making, saying commanders are expected to provide risk assessments before major force-allocation decisions.
The immediate concern is Iran's response. Tehran could retaliate against US forces, regional infrastructure or maritime traffic, potentially triggering further American strikes.
Washington is also increasing economic pressure. On August 24, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced Operation Economic Outcast, targeting Iranian financial networks and revenue sources linked to the regime.
The conflict creates two major risks for Washington, escalation and a long-lasting war. If Iran responds with strong attacks, the conflict could spread around the Strait of Hormuz. If the war lasts for months or years, keeping large numbers of US troops and equipment there could put more pressure on US forces and other military commitments around the world.
The next Iranian move may determine whether the Larak Island strike remains an isolated action or marks the beginning of another major escalation between Washington and Tehran.
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