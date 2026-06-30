/US supreme court upholds birthright citizenship in blow to Trump agenda

The US Supreme Court has upheld birthright citizenship, which grants citizenship to nearly all people born in the United States, delivering a significant blow to a central element of Donald Trump’s anti-immigration agenda.
The Supreme Court ruled that the Fourteenth Amendment guarantees birthright citizenship to children born in the United States, including those whose parents are in the country unlawfully or only temporarily, striking down President Trump's executive order.
“Children born in the United States to parents unlawfully or temporarily present are ‘subject to the jurisdiction’ of the United States and are citizens at birth under the Fourteenth Amendment’s Citizenship Clause,” the ruling says.
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