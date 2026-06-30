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US supreme court upholds birthright citizenship in blow to Trump agenda

The US Supreme Court has upheld birthright citizenship, preserving automatic citizenship for nearly everyone born in the United States and dealing a setback to a key pillar of President Donald Trump's anti-immigration agenda. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 09:13 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 09:29 PM IST
US supreme court upholds birthright citizenship in blow to Trump agenda
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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