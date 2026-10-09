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  • /US targets 27 companies, six individuals and 22 vessels, including Indian firms in fresh Iran sanctions

US targets 27 companies, six individuals and 22 vessels, including Indian firms in fresh Iran sanctions

The Treasury said the operation was designed to isolate the Iranian regime by targeting illicit revenue sources and the networks facilitating the movement of funds.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 07:41 AM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 07:41 AM IST
US targets 27 companies, six individuals and 22 vessels, including Indian firms in fresh Iran sanctions
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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