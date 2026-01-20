‘US Tariffs Aim To Weaken Europe’: Macron Hits Back At Trump At Davos WEF

French President Emmanuel Macron sharply criticised US trade practices on Tuesday, stating that Washington's tariff threats "openly seek to weaken and subordinate Europe" while serving as leverage against territorial sovereignty, a subtle nod to President Donald Trump's proposal to annex Greenland.

During his address at the 56th Annual World Economic Forum Summit in Davos, French President Emmanuel Macron underscored escalating global instability and imbalances spanning security, defence, and economic spheres.

"It is clear that we are moving into a time of instability and imbalances, both from a security, defence, and economic point of view," he said, quotes ANI.

The French President warned that absent collective governance, global competition is turning ‘relentless.’ He targeted US trade policies for eroding European interests through demands for steep concessions and fresh tariffs, deeming such tactics ‘fundamentally unacceptable.’

"This is clearly a concerning time, as we are losing the perspective needed to fix the situation. Without collective governance, cooperation yields to relentless competition. US-driven competition through trade agreements undermines our trade interests, demands maximum concessions, and openly seeks to weaken and subordinate Europe, paired with an endless barrage of new tariffs that are fundamentally unacceptable, especially when wielded as leverage against territorial sovereignty," French President Macron stated.

He warned of a global shift ‘toward autocracy rather than democracy,’ pointing to escalating violence and more wars than in 2024, though noting some ‘were solved’, a nod to President Trump's repeated claims of ending eight conflicts.

"There is a shift toward autocracy rather than democracy. More violence, with over 60 wars in 2024, an absolute record. I heard some were solved... Conflict has become normalised, with hybrid threats expanding into new domains like space, information, digital cyber, trade, and beyond," Macron said.

He further stated a ‘shift toward a world without rules, where international law is trampled, and the only law that counts is that of the strongest,’ adding that imperial ambitions are resurfacing.

Macron also cited Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine, now in its fourth year, alongside Middle East and African conflicts, as stark evidence of weakening collective governance.

"The Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, entering its fourth year next month, persists alongside ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Africa... This signals a shift toward a world lacking effective collective governance, where multilateralism is undermined by powers obstructing or abandoning it," the French President stated.

Macron's remarks unfold against a backdrop of global uncertainty fueled by Washington's tariff threats against France and seven other European nations unless they agree to sell Greenland.

In a Truth Social post, President Trump proposed negotiations but warned of escalating tariffs, 10% from February 1, 2026, and 25% from June 1, 2026, if no deal is finalised.

While interacting with the media, Trump warned of a 200% tariff on French wine and champagne exports after Macron declined to join the Gaza Board of Peace, aimed at fostering stability and post-conflict reconstruction.

"Nobody wants him because he's out of office soon," Trump said when asked about Macron's refusal. "I'll slap a 200% tariff on his wines and champagnes, he'll join then, but he doesn't have to," the US President added.

Macron's current five-year term ends in May 2027, and according to French law, he cannot seek a third, fueling speculation amid these trans-atlantic frictions.



(with ANI inputs)