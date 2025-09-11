US Tightens Visa Rules: Are Indians’ Troubles About To Increase? After Tariffs, Donald Plays The ‘Trump Card’

New Delhi: The relationship between India and the United States has been on shaky ground for months. Trade disputes, rising tariffs and constant diplomatic friction have already kept both governments on edge. Now, Washington has pushed through a new visa rule that is set to add to the unease. The change might look like a technical adjustment, but for thousands of Indian applicants it alters travel plans, delays professional commitments and adds new frustration to an already complicated process.

The US State Department announced this week that non-immigrant visa applicants must now take their interview appointments only in their home country or in the country of their legal residence. The rule has been made global and took effect immediately. That means if you are Indian, you can no longer book a faster slot in a nearby country such as Singapore, Thailand or Germany.

For years, many Indian applicants, especially business travelers, tourists and families with urgent reasons to travel, turned to third-country consulates to cut through the long queues at US missions in India. Booking an appointment in Singapore or even Frankfurt was often the difference between making it to a wedding, a trade show or an academic semester on time. That lifeline has now been shut off.

The State Department clarified that exceptions will apply only in cases where the United States does not conduct regular visa operations. Citizens of Afghanistan, Cuba, Chad, Russia and Iran, for instance, may still apply in designated embassies abroad. For Indians, though, the path is fixed: apply only in India, wait for your turn and accept the timelines given.

The practical impact could be severe. Consider a Hyderabad-based entrepreneur who plans to attend a crucial technology conference in Silicon Valley. Until recently, he/she could try luck in Bangkok or Singapore to secure an earlier slot. With that door closed, the person may now face a wait of several months in India. Or take the case of a family in Mumbai, preparing to attend a daughter’s graduation in the United States. A delay in securing appointments could mean missing the ceremony entirely. These are the kinds of situations that applicants say are becoming increasingly common.

Waiting times at Indian consulates are already long. Earlier this year, the average wait stretched between three-and-a-half to five months in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Kolkata. In Chennai, the delay peaked at nine months. Immigration experts believe the new rule will add further pressure, swelling the backlog and deepening the anxiety of applicants.

Travel consultants say the restriction will hit business and tourist visa categories the hardest. The B1 visa, used for official meetings and conferences, and the B2 visa, used for tourism and family visits, were the categories most likely to benefit from quick third-country appointments. “That option was never a luxury. It was a workaround for people who had genuine reasons for urgent travel. Now, they are stuck in the same line as everyone else,” said a consultant based in New Delhi.

The timing of the decision is also raising eyebrows. It comes at a moment when India-US ties are already strained. US President Donald Trump has revived tariff threats and spoken of using immigration controls as leverage in trade disputes. Analysts in New Delhi see the tightening of visa rules as part of that broader political playbook, another “Trump card”, being used to shape negotiations.

For ordinary Indians, though, the politics matter less than the personal consequences. A student from Kolkata, who has spent the last year preparing for graduate studies in Boston, now finds herself in limbo. Her admission letter is ready, her bags half-packed and her family counting the days. But her visa interview date falls dangerously close to the start of classes. Every day of delay eats into her chance of stepping into the campus she has dreamt of. For her parents, the wait is not just administrative, it is emotional. They see their daughter’s future tied up in a queue.

In Pune, a young software engineer has been offered a short-term assignment in California, a project that could boost his career. The company is ready and the role is urgent, but his appointment date has been pushed back by months. By the time his interview comes through, the opportunity may no longer exist. What should have been a milestone in his professional journey is now at risk of fading away because of a new line in Washington’s visa manual.

Then there are families who carry scars from the pandemic. Some have not seen their children or grandchildren in nearly five years. Weddings were missed, new births celebrated over shaky video calls and festivals passed with empty seats at the dinner table. Many had pinned their hopes on finally reuniting this year. But the tightening of visa rules has created another obstacle in their path. For them, this is not a policy adjustment, it feels like another cruel twist in a long story of separation.

Immigration lawyers warn that this could become a recurring pattern. “Every time trade tensions rise, visa policies get weaponised. Unfortunately, the people who pay the price are professionals, families and students who have no role in the politics at all,” said an immigration lawyer in the national capital.

For now, the only certainty is longer queues at Indian consulates, more waiting and more uncertainty. Applicants who once had the option of hopping across borders to cut short the process will now be bound to the pace of the system at home. The ripple effects are already being felt in travel agencies, law firms and corporate HR offices across the country.

The change may be a matter of paperwork in Washington, but in India it is a human story of missed moments, delayed opportunities and lives placed on hold by a single rule.