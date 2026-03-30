US to allow Russian oil tanker to Cuba, breaking its own blockade - Reports

The United States Coast Guard is allowing a Russian tanker carrying crude oil to proceed toward Cuba, potentially easing the island's worsening fuel crisis, The New York Times reported, citing a US official familiar with the matter.





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According to the NYT, the tanker, reportedly owned by the Russian government, is carrying an estimated 730,000 barrels of crude oil and was located just miles from Cuban territorial waters on Sunday evening, as per ship-tracking data.At its current speed, the vessel is expected to arrive at the port of Matanzas by Monday night.The NYT suggested the shipment could provide temporary relief to Cuba, which has been grappling with depleting fuel reserves amid an ongoing supply crunch.The development comes against the backdrop of measures imposed by the administration of US President Donald Trump, which had effectively curtailed oil shipments to Cuba since January. The policy included warnings to countries supplying fuel to the island and, in at least one instance, intervention to divert a tanker away from Cuban waters.Despite having vessels deployed in the region, the US Coast Guard did not move to intercept the Russian tanker.According to the NYT, the US official said no directive was issued to block the shipment, and in the absence of such orders, the tanker was allowed to proceed.The reason behind the decision remains unclear, and there has been no official word on whether similar shipments would be permitted in the future, as reported by the NYT.Earlier, on March 19, the US issued a new 30-day general licence allowing the sale of Russian-origin crude oil and petroleum products, as global energy markets remain under pressure due to escalating tensions in West Asia.According to a Reuters report, the US Treasury Department released a fresh waiver to replace an earlier licence granted on March 12. The new licence, which will remain valid until April 11, permits transactions involving Russian oil loaded on tankers as of March 12.The report noted that while the main terms of the waiver remain unchanged, the updated licence explicitly excludes transactions involving North Korea, Cuba and Crimea.It stated, "While the main terms remain identical to those in the licence issued earlier, Thursday's waiver specifically excludes transactions involving North Korea, Cuba and Crimea."The arrival of the tanker is expected to provide short-term economic relief to Cuba, which has been facing mounting pressure due to fuel shortages and broader economic challenges.