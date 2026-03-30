'US to finish Iran fight in matter of weeks': Marco Rubio amid fragile diplomatic talks between Tehran and Washington

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said Washington expects to achieve its military objectives against Iran “in a matter of weeks, not months”, as operations continue alongside tentative diplomatic efforts. Speaking in an interview on Good Morning America, Rubio said the campaign is focused on weakening Iran’s military capabilities and preventing it from developing nuclear weapons. He claimed that significant progress had already been made.

“We are destroying Iran’s navy. We are destroying their ability to launch missiles by a significant percentage,” Rubio said, adding that the United States aims to “wipe out their defence industrial base” to halt future production of missiles and drones.

He outlined four core objectives, “Number one, the destruction of their air force. Number two, the destruction of their navy. Number three: the severe reduction in their missile-launching capability. And number four, the destruction of their factory.”

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“All of this so that they can never hide behind it to acquire a nuclear weapon,” he added, noting that progress remains “on or ahead of schedule”.

His remarks follow indications from President Donald Trump that US strikes could expand to include Iran’s energy infrastructure if diplomatic channels fail.

Despite the escalation, Rubio stressed that diplomacy remains Washington’s preferred route. “The president… prefers diplomacy,” he said, pointing to ongoing indirect exchanges. “Messages [are] being relayed back and forth, some conversations going on, including through intermediaries.”

He suggested there may be divisions within Iran’s leadership, saying there are “some fractures going on there internally”, with certain figures “saying some of the right things privately”. However, he cautioned that a breakthrough is far from guaranteed. “We’re gonna test that proposition very strongly… but we also have to be prepared for the fact that that effort might fail,” he said.

Addressing maritime security, Rubio dismissed Iranian threats to control the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route. “That will never be allowed to happen,” he said, adding that other nations have “more at stake there than we do”.

He also accused Tehran of destabilising the region through its links to militant groups. “Every single terrorist group in this region has a link to the Iranian regime,” Rubio said, citing the Houthis, Hezbollah and Hamas.

Even so, he drew a distinction between Iran’s leadership and its citizens. “The people of Iran are incredible people. The people who lead them… that is the problem,” he said.

The latest developments highlight Washington’s dual-track strategy of sustained military pressure paired with cautious diplomatic outreach, with the coming weeks likely to prove decisive in determining whether negotiations can prevent a wider conflict.

(With IANS inputs)