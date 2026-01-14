US To Pause Visa Processing For 75 Countries - Check Affected Nations

US Visa: As part of a crackdown on immigrants deemed likely to become a "public charge," the United States State Department is reportedly set to pause visa processing for applicants from 75 countries. The pause will reportedly take effect on January 21.

The pause is reported to stay in effect indefinitely until the US State Department completes a reassessment of visa processing.

What Is Public Charge?

Public charge is a US immigration standard used to assess whether a non-citizen is likely to become mainly dependent on government support, which can affect entry or green card eligibility.

Public charge focuses on cash assistance and long-term government-funded institutional care, and generally does not count many non-cash benefits, according to ANI.

Countries Affected In US Visa Crackdown

ANI reported, citing Fox News, that the affected countries include Somalia, Russia, Afghanistan, Brazil, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Nigeria, Thailand, and Yemen, among others.

According to Fox News, a State Department memo directs consular officers to refuse visas under existing law while the department reassesses screening and vetting procedures.

Somalia has reportedly come under particular scrutiny following a large-scale fraud scandal in Minnesota, where prosecutors uncovered alleged abuse of taxpayer-funded benefit programmes, with several of those involved identified as Somali nationals or Somali-Americans.

US Visa Crackdown

Fox News reported that in November 2025, a State Department cable sent to posts worldwide instructed consular officers to implement expanded screening rules under the "public charge" provision of immigration law.

The guidance instructs officers to deny visas to applicants considered likely to rely on public benefits, taking into account multiple factors such as health, age, English proficiency, finances, and potential need for long-term medical care. Fox News reported that older or overweight applicants could face denial, along with individuals who had any past use of government cash assistance or institutionalisation.

Under the new pause, exceptions will be "very limited" and would be permitted only after an applicant clears public charge considerations.

