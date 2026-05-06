US to shut Consulate in Pakistan's Peshawar citing 'diplomatic personnel's safety'

The United States on Wednesday announced a phased closure of its Consulate General in Pakistan's Peshawar with its responsibilities poised to be transferred to the US Embassy in the country's capital city of Islamabad.

The US State Department confirmed the decision, that is being taken with an aim to ensure the safety of diplomatic personnel and enhancing resource efficiency, along with maintaining Washington's engagement in the region.

In an official communication, the Office of the Spokesperson said, "The US Department of State is announcing the phased closure of the US Consulate General in Peshawar. Responsibility for diplomatic engagement with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will transfer to the US Embassy in Islamabad".

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The statement further emphasised that "This decision reflects our commitment to the safety of our diplomatic personnel and efficient resource management".

Also Read | 9 killed as US Consulate security opens fire on pro-Iranian protesters in Karachi

Despite shutting down its physical presence in Peshawar, the United States emphasised that its broader policy priorities in Pakistan remain unchanged.

"While our physical presence in Peshawar is changing, the Administration’s policy priorities in Pakistan remain steadfast," the statement noted.

It further said that Washington will continue to engage with the region to "foster economic ties, promote regional security, and advance the interests of the American people".

"The Department, through the US Mission to Pakistan, remains dedicated to advancing the US-Pakistan relationship through our remaining diplomatic posts in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore," it said.

Also Read | 'Pakistan's forums are...': Iran's fresh claim after Islamabad's bid for mediation in Middle East war

The decision comes after earlier reports in March indicating that the consulate would be permanently closed.

At the time, the State Department had informed Congress of its plan, stating that the move could save around USD 7.5 million annually without affecting US strategic interests in Pakistan.

The closure had been under consideration for more than a year as part of a wider downsizing initiative launched during the Trump administration, targeting multiple federal agencies.

Consular services that were earlier provided in Peshawar will now be managed by the US Embassy in Islamabad.

The State Department maintained that "The closure would not adversely affect the mission’s ability to advance core US national interests, assist US citizens, or to conduct adequate oversight of foreign assistance programs because all of those functions would continue to be performed by US Embassy Islamabad".

The US consulate in Peshawar, situated close to the Afghan border, has long been central to American operations linked to Afghanistan.

It functioned as a crucial logistical and diplomatic hub before, during, and after the 2001 invasion, enabling overland access to Afghanistan and offering support to US citizens as well as Afghan nationals in the region.

According to the notification, the consulate currently has a staff of 18 American personnel and 89 locally employed workers.