US to stay out of future India-Pakistan clash? What Washington’s plan means for Delhi

New Delhi/Washington: The United States may maintain distance if tensions rise between India and Pakistan, according to inputs shared with Indian officials. Even as India has emerged as an important strategic partner for Washington in recent years, American officials have reportedly said that support during a potential India-Pakistan war should not be taken for granted.

According to a report by Sunday Guardian Live, senior US officials and diplomats conveyed to Indian counterparts that Washington would not stand with India in a conflict involving Pakistan. Officials are said to have emphasised that US decisions would be guided primarily by national interests.

Evolving developments in India-US relations

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The indications from Washington suggest that India continues to be viewed as a strategic partner in the Indo-Pacific region. But at the same time, expectations of unconditional support during a confrontation with Pakistan may not align with the present US thinking. The approach is based on an emerging strategic realism gaining ground in Washington.

The report said that the United States is moving toward issue-based cooperation rather than long-term security guarantees. American negotiators reportedly stressed that Washington maintains relationships with both India and Pakistan. And therefore, in the event of tensions, the United States is expected to prioritise regional stability.

No diplomatic isolation of Pakistan

US officials have also said that India should not expect Washington to diplomatically isolate Pakistan during a conflict. While American leaders have publicly described India as a rising power and an important partner in maintaining balance in the Indo-Pacific, Washington appears keen to maintain engagement across the region.

According to the report, policymakers and members of the security and intelligence community believe that Washington’s engagement with New Delhi is driven by concerns over China’s growing influence. The United States views India as an important balancing force in the Indo-Pacific and continues to expand cooperation in that direction.

India’s independent approach on China

Indian officials, however, maintain that New Delhi’s approach toward China is based on its own strategic calculations. They emphasise that India’s decisions are not influenced by external expectations, including those from Washington, or by alliance-style commitments.

There is also concern in New Delhi about any approach that places India and Pakistan on the same footing. Officials said the growing defence partnership with the United States does not translate into alliance-type commitments, particularly in situations involving Pakistan.

The broader takeaway for India is that while defence cooperation with Washington continues to expand, automatic security assurances are unlikely. US policymakers are seen as treating security commitments as part of broader strategic negotiations, with expectations of economic and strategic coordination in return.