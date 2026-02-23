US to stop collecting 'illegal' Trump tariffs from tomorrow after Supreme Court ruling

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announces it will stop collection of duties, deemed illegal by the Supreme Court on Friday under International Emergency Economic Powers Acts (IEEPA) starting 12:01 am EST (10.30 am IST) on Tuesday, February 24.

The announcement came more than three days after the USSC ruling that invalidated the emergency-based duties.

Even though the Supreme Court ruled on Friday that President Donald Trump’s “reciprocal” tariffs were illegal, US importers continued to pay duties on goods entering the country, given the CBP had not yet updated its Cargo System Management Service to eliminate the tariffs imposed under the IEEPA.

“Duties imposed pursuant to IEEPA under the following presidential actions, including all modifications and amendments, will no longer be in effect and will no longer be collected for goods entered for consumption or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:00 a.m. eastern time on February 24, 2026,” a CBP statement on govdelivery.com read.

The statement indicated that all tariffs imposed on US trading partners, including those on countries like India for purchasing Russian oil will no longer exist from February 24.

However, the CBP did not specify whether importers would be refunded or not.

The suspension is limited to tariffs enacted under the IEEPA and does not impact other duties introduced during the Trump administration, such as those imposed under Section 232 for national security or Section 301 addressing unfair trade practices.

This step coincides with rollout of the Trump's new 15% global tariff under a different legal authority to replace the invalidated duties.

Economists project that the Supreme Court’s decision could jeopardise over $175 billion in US tariff revenue in potential refunds, as the IEEPA duties, now struck down, had been generating more than 500 million USD daily, according to news agency Reuters.

On February 20, the Supreme Court in its 6–3 ruling noted that Donald Trump overstepped his authority by using the IEEPA to impose broad import tariffs, finding the law did not grant him such powers.

Within hours, Trump announced a blanket tariff on all US imports starting Tuesday, initially 10%, then quickly raised to 15% surprising some officials.

These new duties invoke Section 122 of US trade law, allowing tariffs up to 15% but requiring congressional approval if maintained beyond 150 days.