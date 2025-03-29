MANILA: US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, during his visit to Manila, said that the United States will strengthen its military partnership with the Philippines to "reinforce deterrence" against "China's aggression" in the Indo-Pacific region, as reported by CNN News. During a joint press conference with his Philippines counterpart, Gilbert Teodoro, Hegseth emphasized that these efforts highlight the strength of the US-Philippines' "ironclad alliance," especially in response to Communist China's aggression in the region, CNN reported.

Hegseth announced that the US will deploy more advanced military assets for joint training, improve interoperability for "high-end operations," and focus on strengthening defense industrial cooperation. The Philippines has been at the forefront of China's growing aggressiveness in Asia. Beijing aims to enforce its claim over most of the South China Sea, despite an international ruling that rejects its sovereignty over the area.

Expressing US' readiness to stand alongside its allies and partners, he said, "He would truly prioritize a shift to the Indo-Pacific with the recognition that for the 21st century to be a free century, America needs to stand alongside our allies and partners shoulder to shoulder." On the US-Philippines partnership, he stated, "Together, we'll encourage our other partners and allies in the region to step up their efforts and their cooperation to increase defense capabilities and strengthen deterrence."

According to CNN news, Hegseth will also travel to Japan during his tour, which comes as he aims to address the controversy surrounding his choice to share details about US military strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen via Signal. Allies view the American military presence in Asia as a crucial counterweight in a tense region where China has been swiftly growing its military power.

China's aggression in the Indo-Pacific region has escalated in recent years, marked by territorial disputes, military expansion, and assertive claims over the South China Sea. Its actions challenge international law, destabilizing regional security and provoking concerns from neighboring countries, including the Philippines, Japan, and the United States.