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US to tighten terror finance crackdown; FATF role in focus

Terrorist organisations increasingly exploit legitimate financial institutions and charitable structures to conceal funding and sustain operations across borders, said US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Written ByIANS
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 11:36 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 11:36 PM IST
US to tighten terror finance crackdown; FATF role in focus
Image Credit: X/ScottBessent

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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