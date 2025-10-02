US Tomahawk Missiles For Ukraine: Why Russia Calls Them A Dangerous ‘Red Line’

Moscow: Russia says it is closely monitoring Ukraine’s request for US Tomahawk missiles. Officials claim the weapons might not change the war’s outcome but could signal US interference. Russian spokesperson Dmitry Peskov questioned who would control the missiles and who determines targeting. Moscow previously warned that providing targeting data could be considered crossing a red line.

Russia has suggested restarting production of intermediate-range nuclear weapons and stationing missiles close to the West. Medvedev posted on Telegram that the interference could trigger a war involving “weapons of mass destruction”.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has requested Tomahawks from US President Donald Trump during the UN General Assembly. Under the previous US administrations, Kyiv was restricted from using American weapons to strike Russian territory.

Zelenskyy said Trump indicated Ukraine could retaliate in a like-for-like manner. US Vice President JD Vance confirmed the request is being considered, with Trump set to make the “final determination”.

Keith Kellogg, US special envoy to Ukraine, added that Kyiv is allowed to strike deep inside Russia in specific cases, emphasising that there are “no such things as sanctuaries”.

Tomahawks are long-range subsonic cruise missiles capable of hitting targets 1,250 km to 2,500 km away. They carry high-explosive warheads designed for hardened targets. The missiles can be launched from ships, submarines or ground launchers. They fly at low altitudes and high subsonic speeds to evade radar.

Manufactured solely by US company RTX, Tomahawks have been in use since the 1970s.

Kyiv seeks long-range missiles to strike deep into Russia. NATO allies have mostly hesitated over escalation risks. Some nations have eased restrictions and allowed greater freedom over supplied weapons.

UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles and US ATACMS systems offer limited range compared to Tomahawks. Ukraine has also developed domestic systems, including the Paliantysia drone and the Flamingo missile, with claimed ranges up to 3,000 km.

Analysts said Ukraine may request Tomahawks for strategic reasons, including gauging Russia’s reaction.

Russian military expert Keir Giles explained missiles would disrupt Russian defense tactics, allowing strikes on military installations behind front lines.

He said damage would be limited and unlikely to force Russian withdrawal.

Zelenskyy highlighted missiles could serve as leverage, stating, “We need it, but it does not mean that we will use it. Because if we will have it, I think it is additional pressure on Putin to sit and speak.”

Russia views Western support as a “threat of force”. Threats against Russia are increasing and any aggression would be met with decisive response.

The analysts said Moscow often makes threats as a scare tactic and is unlikely to act militarily against the US or NATO allies. “Russia says everything is a red line. The nuclear option is not something Russia would go for. The last thing Russia wants is to get into a fight with a unified bloc, especially with the United States, because they know how catastrophic it would be,” they said.

Europe has remained largely silent on Tomahawks. Recent Russian drone incursions have raised alarms. Poland temporarily closed airspace during Russian strikes. On September 9, NATO and Polish forces shot down 20 Russian drones. Estonia reported three MiG-31 jets entered its airspace for 12 minutes, prompting an emergency UN Security Council meeting. Denmark imposed a week-long drone flight ban. Germany, Romania, Latvia, Norway and France reported suspicious drone activity.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Moscow is attempting to undermine European unity and warned that Europe “is not at war … but no longer at peace” with Russia.