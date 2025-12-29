US Tragedy: Two Helicopters Collide Midair In New Jersey, One Dead

Helicopter Collision: In a tragic accident, two helicopters collided midair in southern New Jersey on Sunday (local time), leaving one person dead and another injured. Authorities have since sprung into action and launched a full-scale investigation into the cause of the crash. The incident occurred around late morning near Hammonton Municipal Airport, where two Enstrom helicopters were flying at the time.

Citing the Federal Aviation Administration, ANI reported that the aircraft, an Enstrom F-28A and an Enstrom 280C, "collided in mid-air" at about 11:25 a.m.

Only the pilots were on board the helicopters when the unfortunate crash occurred. Subsequently, the helicopters came down in an open field in Hammonton.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to the news agency ANI, CNN reported, citing Hammonton Fire Department Chief Sean Macri, that the emergency responders rushed to the scene of the accident and airlifted both victims to a nearby trauma centre.

Macri also informed that one of the pilots was in critical condition during rescue efforts. Meanwhile, one of the victims was in "possible cardiac arrest" when he was transported by ambulance.

The officials have confirmed that one individual died as a result of the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it has launched a formal investigation and has dispatched an investigator to the crash site.

The agency said it will examine multiple factors, including flight track data, aircraft maintenance history, air traffic control communications and witness accounts.

"After the wreckage of both helicopters are documented, they will then be moved to a secure facility for further evaluation," the NTSB said.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker said his office is in touch with federal investigators and is seeking more details about the incident.

"Reports of this morning's fatal helicopter crash over South Jersey are horrifying and tragic. My heart is with those impacted and their families. My office is in contact with the NTSB and requesting more information about the details of this tragedy, " Booker wrote in an X post.

Reports of this morning’s fatal helicopter crash over South Jersey are horrifying and tragic. My heart is with those impacted and their families. My office is in contact with the NTSB and requesting more information about the details of this tragedy. — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) December 28, 2025

Information on the cause of the accident is awaited.

(with ANI inputs)