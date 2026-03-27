US troops on ground in Iran: Why Trump might go for Kharg Island despite negotiation claims?

As the US-Israel conflict with Iran enters its fourth week, mixed signals from Washington are raising fresh questions over its strategy in the Middle East. US President Trump reportedly said that Iran had sought a seven-day pause on American strikes targeting its energy infrastructure, but he decided to extend the window to 10 days to April 6. However, reports suggest that military operations have continued. At the same time, discussions of fresh troop deployments and potential ground targets indicate that de-escalation may be more tactical than real.

US sending troops to Middle East?

The United States is reportedly weighing the deployment of an additional 10,000 ground troops to the Middle East, despite ongoing diplomatic signals.

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ANI reported that as per the Jerusalem Post, the Wall Street Journal cited Department of War officials noting that the deployment is likely to include both infantry and armoured vehicles, in addition to the 82nd Airborne Division, which is already deployed to the region.

What could Pentagon’s next move be?

According to Anadolu, Axios reported, citing US officials and sources, that the Pentagon is preparing military options for a “final blow.”

As per the report, failure in the progress of US-Iran talks could trigger a “dramatic military escalation.”

Iran fortifies Kharg Island

Meanwhile, The Chosun Daily reported that Iran has mobilised over one million troops amid fears of a US ground invasion.

On the other hand, following US media reports that Washington is beefing up its ground presence in the Persian Gulf with a possible aim of taking over the key Kharg Islands, it has been revealed that the Iranians have started laying mines and moved additional forces to the Island.

According to ANI, a CNN report citing unnamed sources said that Iran has also been laying traps, including anti-personnel and anti-armor mines around the island, where US troops could stage an amphibious landing.

Why is Kharg Island important for Iran?

Kharg Island is Iran’s economic lifeline; it is said to handle roughly 90 per cent of the country's crude exports.

Any disruption to its operations would deal a blow to the country’s revenue stream and overall economic stability.

Why US is eying Kharg Island

The strategic interest of the US in Kharg Island appears to be threefold:

Economic pressure: Gaining control could choke Iran’s oil exports and weaken its financial capacity.

Negotiation leverage: The island could serve as a powerful bargaining chip in talks with Tehran.

Global oil influence: Disruption at Kharg would impact global oil supply and prices, amplifying US leverage beyond the immediate conflict.

The coming days may prove to be crucial, not just in determining whether talks are successful, but in deciding whether the conflict remains contained or escalates.

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