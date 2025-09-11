US: Trump Ally And Right-Wing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At Utah College Event

Charlie Kirk, a prominent conservative activist and close ally of US President Donald Trump, was shot and killed on Wednesday during an event at a university in Utah. The incident has reignited concerns over the rising threat of politically motivated violence across the United States.

Trump announced Kirk’s death on social media, hailing the 31-year-old founder and CEO of Turning Point USA as "Great, and even Legendary."

“No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to the Associated Press, the suspected gunman remains at large. Orem Mayor David Young confirmed that no arrest had been made. Although an individual was taken into custody at the university where the event took place, they were not identified as the suspect, according to a source familiar with the investigation who was not authorised to speak publicly.

“We are confirming that he was shot, and we are praying for Charlie,” said Aubrey Laitsch, public relations manager for Turning Point USA.

FBI director Kash Patel stated that the shooting suspect was in the federal bureau's custody. However, later he informed that the suspect had been released.

The subject for the horrific shooting today that took the life of Charlie Kirk is now in custody. Thank you to the local and state authorities in Utah for your partnership with @fbi.

We will provide updates when able. — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 10, 2025

The subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement. Our investigation continues and we will continue to release information in interest of transparency https://t.co/YXsG6YpFR5 — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 10, 2025

Kirk had been participating in a debate hosted by his non-profit political group. Just prior to the shooting, he was responding to audience questions on gun violence and mass shootings.

“Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?” an audience member asked. Kirk replied, “Too many.”

The same person continued, “Do you know how many mass shooters there have been in America over the last 10 years?”

“Counting or not counting gang violence?” Kirk responded.

Moments later, a single shot was fired.

The event had stirred controversy on campus. An online petition urging the university to cancel Kirk’s appearance gathered nearly 1,000 signatures. In response, the university issued a statement last week, referencing First Amendment rights and reaffirming its “commitment to free speech, intellectual inquiry, and constructive dialogue.”

Kirk himself had noted the backlash. He posted screenshots of media coverage on X last week, captioning them, “What’s going on in Utah?”

Both Republican and Democratic officials, including Trump, condemned the shooting and shared messages of support for Kirk online.

“We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

The incident follows a spate of politically charged violence in the US. Other recent attacks include the murder of a Minnesota state lawmaker and her husband in June, the firebombing of a Colorado parade calling for the release of Hamas hostages, and an arson attack on the home of Pennsylvania’s Jewish governor in April. Most notably, Trump himself survived a shooting at a campaign rally last year.

Former Utah congressman Jason Chaffetz, a Republican present at the event, spoke to Fox News Channel shortly after.

“I heard one shot and saw Charlie go back. It seemed like it was a close shot,” said Chaffetz, visibly shaken.

He noted the event had minimal police presence and only limited security for Kirk. “Utah is one of the safest places on the planet,” he added. “And so we just don’t have these types of things.”

Turning Point USA was co-founded in 2012 in suburban Chicago by Kirk, then 18, and Tea Party activist William Montgomery. Initially struggling to gain traction, the organisation eventually attracted support from key conservative donors due to Kirk’s confrontational stance toward liberal academia.

Though Turning Point was hesitant at first, it later fully embraced Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Kirk served as a personal aide to Donald Trump Jr. during the election and quickly became a frequent presence on cable television, where he staunchly defended Trump and engaged in culture war rhetoric. Both Trump and his son regularly appeared at Turning Point events.

Footage from Utah Valley University, confirmed by the Associated Press, shows Kirk addressing attendees with a handheld microphone beneath a white tent displaying the slogans “The American Comeback” and “Prove Me Wrong.” A gunshot is then heard. Kirk is seen raising his right hand as blood pours from the left side of his neck. Spectators gasp and scream before many begin to flee the scene. The shooting took place at the Sorensen Center courtyard on the university campus.