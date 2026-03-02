US turns Iran’s own drones against them: Meet LUCAS ‘Kamikaze’ drones that made deadly debut; how it works

Washington: The United States showcased a new dimension of drone warfare during strikes on Iran, turning Tehran’s own drone strategy against it. During ‘Operation Epic Fury’, Washington launched coordinated strikes on critical Iranian military assets while deploying for the first time its low-cost, one-way attack drone, LUCAS (Low-Cost Unmanned Combat Attack System). The strikes targeted important installations and resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The operation combined advanced and inexpensive weaponry, including next-generation fighter jets, long-range cruise missiles and autonomous drones. The addition of LUCAS drones allowed the United States to expand both the scale and speed of its operations.

The mission integrated Tomahawk cruise missiles and advanced fighter aircraft such as the F/A-18 and F-35 jets, with the US Central Command later releasing images of the missiles and jets involved.

First combat use of LUCAS

The LUCAS drone made its combat debut during the operation. Designed as a one-way “kamikaze” drone, it was reverse-engineered from Iran’s Shahed-136 platform. The US Central Command confirmed that this was the first use of one-way attack drones in a combat setting and emphasised that the inexpensive drones now provide a counter to the platforms they were modelled on.

The Pentagon said that the LUCAS drones resemble the systems developed by SpectraWorks in Phoenix, Arizona. Their low cost and modular design make them suitable for mass production, with each unit priced at approximately $35,000, which is far cheaper than conventional precision weapons.

Experts see the LUCAS programme as a demonstration of the “affordable mass” strategy, which involves deploying large numbers of inexpensive weapons to dominate the battlefield. This approach gained prominence during the war in Ukraine, highlighting the strategic role of drones in modern warfare.

How LUCAS works

The LUCAS is designed with a modular and open-architecture system, allowing operators to adapt it for multiple mission profiles, including strike operations, reconnaissance and communications support. Its flexible configuration enables rapid payload changes according to operational requirements.

The drones can be used for training as target drones or in active combat as autonomous UAVs. They are designed to be operated by personnel without specialised training, providing a logistical advantage in fast-changing conflict zones.

According to Defense Security Asia, the LUCAS can operate at medium altitudes over long ranges, increasing its battlefield utility.

During the operation, US forces targeted Iranian Revolutionary Guard command-and-control centers, air defence systems, missile and drone launch sites and military airfields.

Tomahawk missiles in action

The strikes also included Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles, which are long-range and precision-guided missiles often launched from sea-based platforms for deep-strike missions. Each missile can reach targets up to 1,000 miles (1,600 km) away, even in heavily defended airspace. The missiles measure approximately 20 feet (6.1 metres) in length, with an 8.5-foot wingspan, and weigh around 3,330 pounds (1,510 kg).

The United States plans to purchase 57 Tomahawks in 2026 at an estimated cost of $1.3 million per missile. Tomahawks have been used previously in operational settings, including strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen by US and UK forces.

Deployment fighter jets

F-35s, fifth-generation stealth fighters, were deployed extensively. These jets can carry precision-guided weapons while evading radar detection and are capable of targeting and neutralising enemy radar systems. The F/A-18, a multi-role aircraft built by Boeing, can conduct both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions and carry a variety of bombs and missiles.

The United States has deployed F-35s across the Middle East, and the Israeli Air Force also operates the aircraft.

The combination of low-cost drones, advanced fighter jets and long-range cruise missiles highlights the evolving nature of US drone and aerial warfare capabilities.

LUCAS drones now demonstrate how inexpensive and mass-produced systems can complement high-end platforms to create faster and more flexible combat operations.