US Unveils Plan To Impose Trump’s Announced Tariff On Indian Products As Deadline Nears

The United States on Monday announced it detailed plan to impose a 50 percent tariff on products from India, a move earlier declared by President Donald Trump. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published the draft notification, signaling the administration’s intent to proceed with the steep levies despite ongoing global economic uncertainties.

According to the Hindustan Times reports, the draft says that the new tariff regime will apply to Indian goods “entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 AM eastern daylight time on August 27, 2025.”

Trump's 50% Tariff

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, citing India’s continued purchase of Russian oil.

The White House said the move is meant to reinforce earlier sanctions against Russia over its actions in Ukraine. Just last week, the US President had announced a 25 per cent tariff on India.

The order mentions that India is importing oil from Russia, either directly or indirectly, which the US views as a threat to its national security and foreign policy. "Accordingly, and as consistent with applicable law, articles of India imported into the customs territory of the United States shall be subject to an additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 per cent," the order reads.