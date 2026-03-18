US used 5,000-pound bombs to strike Iranian missile sites near Strait of Hormuz

The United States conducted strikes on Iran using multiple 5,000-pound (2,267 kg) deep-penetration munitions, targeting fortified missile sites along its coastline near the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post shared on X, US Central Command wrote, "Hours ago, U.S. forces successfully employed multiple 5,000-pound deep penetrator munitions on hardened Iranian missile sites along Iran's coastline near the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian anti-ship cruise missiles in these sites posed a risk to international shipping in the strait."

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Hours ago, U.S. forces successfully employed multiple 5,000-pound deep penetrator munitions on hardened Iranian missile sites along Iran’s coastline near the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian anti-ship cruise missiles in these sites posed a risk to international shipping in the… pic.twitter.com/hgCSFH0cqO — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 17, 2026

Meanwhile, two people were killed in a ballistic missile strike in central Israel, according to Magen David Adom (MDA), as reported by CNN.

MDA also said that missile shrapnel hit the nearby city of Bnei Brak, just north of Tel Aviv, causing minor injuries to one person, CNN reported.

Separately, authorities confirmed on Tuesday that the United Arab Emirates’ air defence systems are actively responding to missile and drone attacks originating from Iran.

The UAE Ministry of Defence said in a post on X that the sounds heard across different parts of the country were the result of air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles, while fighter jets were also deployed to engage drones and loitering munitions.

"The UAE's air defenses are currently dealing with missile and drone attacks coming from Iran, and the Ministry of Defense confirms that the sounds heard in various areas of the country are the result of the air defense systems intercepting ballistic missiles, as well as fighter jets intercepting drones and loitering munitions. UAE air defences are currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran MOD asserts that the sounds heard are the result of the Air Defence Systems intercepting missiles and drones," the post said.

The UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) advised residents to stay in secure locations and follow official sources for alerts and updates.

The escalation follows the February 28 killing of Iran’s 86-year-old Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint US-Israel military strikes. In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf states and Israel, disrupting the Strait of Hormuz and impacting international energy markets and global economic stability.