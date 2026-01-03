US-Venezuela Conflict: Just hours after the US carried out strikes in Venezuela that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, U.S. President Donald Trump made several major revelations in a Saturday interview, including details of the American operations.

US President Trump reportedly informed that he personally watched the US military operation and described it as an “amazing” mission carried out with speed and precision.

Trump's 5 Major Revelations After Strikes In Venezuela

1- According to IANS, speaking to “Fox & Friends Weekend” just hours after the operation, Trump said he followed the raid live from Mar-a-Lago. “It was an amazing thing, the amazing job that these people did. There’s nobody else who could have done anything like it,” he said.

Trump said he and his team viewed the operation through video feeds as it unfolded, including footage of US forces breaching steel doors. “They broke through steel doors in a matter of seconds,” he said. “I’ve never seen anything like it, actually.”

2- The US President also said no American troops were killed during the operation, but suggested that some may have been injured after a helicopter involved in the mission was hit. He did not provide further details.

3- Trump confirmed that Maduro and his wife were taken by helicopter out of Venezuela and transported to the USS Iwo Jima, one of several US warships operating in the Caribbean. “They’ll be heading into New York,” Trump told Fox News. “The helicopters took them out, and they went by helicopter, a nice flight. I’m sure they loved it.”

4- Trump declined to offer immediate backing to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado when asked on Fox News. “Well, we have to look at it right now,” he said.

5- According to ANI, Trump told Fox News that the United States had planned to conduct the military operations in Venezuela four days ago, but had to delay it due to the weather conditions.

US Military Operation In Venezuela

Citing people familiar with the mission, IANS reported that the operation relied on elite US units.

The CIA identified the location where Maduro and his wife were staying, and US Army Delta Force soldiers carried out the raid.

The CIA also supported air, sea, and land operations as part of what was described as a highly secretive “snatch and grab” mission.

Nicolas Maduro has faced US criminal charges since 2020, and Washington has long accused his administration of corruption, drug trafficking, and undermining democratic institutions. The Venezuelan leadership has consistently denied these charges.

