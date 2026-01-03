US-Venezuela Strike: Over the past several months, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that he has “settled” eight global conflicts and helped broker ceasefire agreements. He also unofficially pursued the Nobel Peace Prize and was supported by several global leaders. However, amid his ‘peace efforts,’ his administration has launched a major military operation in Venezuela, during which President Nicolás Maduro and his wife were reportedly captured and removed from the country.

'Eight Wars' Claim Of Trump

Since assuming office in January 2024, U.S. President Trump has repeatedly claimed that he has settled eight wars, including the conflict between India and Pakistan, although New Delhi has denied any US mediation efforts.

According to IANS, Trump earlier said that he had "settled eight wars in 10 months", "destroyed the Iran nuclear threat", and "ended the war in Gaza", bringing "peace to the Middle East" and securing the release of hostages.

Notably, Trump succeeded in ending the Gaza war; his efforts to broker an end to the Ukraine War have been unsuccessful so far.

His attempts to force Ukraine into a deal with Russia – at one time publicly insulting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky – drew stiff resistance from the European allies who closed ranks around Kyiv, and faced down Trump, IANS reported.

US-Venezuela Tensions

The claims of capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro come amid sharply heightened tensions between the United States and Venezuela.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused the Venezuelan President of presiding over what he has described as a "narco-terrorist" government.

"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP," the US President posted on Truth Social.

Several large explosions were heard early Saturday in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela.

Venezuela, in its first official statement since loud explosions were heard in the capital Caracas, strongly criticised the Donald Trump-led government of the United States, accusing it of carrying out what it described as "extremely serious military aggression".

According to reports, the incidents occurred around 2:00 am local time, triggering panic across several parts of the Venezuelan capital. Meanwhile, Maduro has declared a national emergency following the explosions.

(with agencies' inputs)