US Vice President JD Vance And Wife Usha Expecting Fourth Child

Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance announced they are expecting their fourth child, a boy due in July.

The Vances shared the joyful family news on social media Tuesday, expressing excitement about welcoming another child.

In a post on X, Second Lady Usha Vance said, "We’re very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy. Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July. During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children."