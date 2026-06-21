/'An Indian & a Pakistani': JD Vance's viral statement leaves internet in splits | Video

US Vice President JD Vance left the internet in stitches on Sunday after he shared a viral light-hearted joke about his Indian wife, Usha Vance, and Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. Speaking at the high-stakes US-Iran peace talks at the Bürgenstock resort in Switzerland, Vance praised Munir's crucial diplomatic role while highlighting his unique personal and political connections to India and Pakistan.
US Vice Prez JD Vance "I have joked that I have two very very important people in my life, an Indian & a Pakistani. The Indian is my wife and the Pakistani is Field Marshal Munir. I've probably talked to Munir more than I've talked to anybody else over the last 3 months" pic.twitter.com/xOEaOLNShK — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) June 21, 2026
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