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'An Indian & a Pakistani': JD Vance's viral statement leaves internet in splits | Video

US Vice President JD Vance left the internet in splits on Sunday after he shared a viral light-hearted joke about his Indian wife, Usha Vance, and Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. Speaking at the high-stakes US-Iran peace talks at the Bürgenstock resort in Switzerland, Vance praised Munir's crucial diplomatic role while highlighting his unique personal and political connections to India and Pakistan.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 08:15 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 08:17 PM IST
'An Indian & a Pakistani': JD Vance's viral statement leaves internet in splits | Video
Image Credit: x/@sidhant.

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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