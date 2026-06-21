/'An Indian & a Pakistani': JD Vance's viral statement leaves internet in splits | Video

US Vice Prez JD Vance "I have joked that I have two very very important people in my life, an Indian & a Pakistani. The Indian is my wife and the Pakistani is Field Marshal Munir. I've probably talked to Munir more than I've talked to anybody else over the last 3 months" pic.twitter.com/xOEaOLNShK — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) June 21, 2026