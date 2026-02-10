US Vice President JD Vance revives Trump's Greenland annexation bid

US Vice President JD Vance has reignited US President Donald Trump's long-standing ambition to acquire Greenland by publicly echoing the president's view that US protection of the territory warrants tangible strategic gains.

Speaking with the media, US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday said, “ It's just very simple, Greenland is very important to the national security of the United States of America... If we're going to be on the hook for protecting this massive land mass, I think it's only reasonable for the United States to get some benefit out of that”, echoing President Donald Trump's revived push for greater US control over Greenland.

.@VP: It's just very simple: Greenland is very important to the national security of the United States of America... If we're going to be on the hook for protecting this massive land mass, I think it's only reasonable for the United States to get some benefit out of that.

Trump's Greenland Dream

Trump first publicly suggested in 2019 that the United States should buy Greenland from Denmark. He saw it as a smart deal because of the island's location in the Arctic, its rich natural resources like minerals, and its value for military defence.

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen quickly rejected the idea, calling it "absurd," and Greenland's leaders also said the territory is not for sale. This caused a brief diplomatic row, leading Trump to cancel a planned state visit to Denmark.

Since the beginning of his second term inJanuary 2025, US president Trump brought the proposal back to life.

Now, Trump frames Greenland as a ‘must-have’ for US security in a changing world. With Arctic ice melting fast due to climate change, new shipping routes are opening up north of Canada and Russia.

These paths could boost global trade but also let rival powers move military forces closer to North America. Greenland's position helps the US monitor submarines, track missiles over the North Pole, and secure vital sea gaps like the GIUK line between Greenland, Iceland, and the UK.

The revival ties into bigger US goals, like countering China in the race for rare earth minerals buried in Greenland's rocks, key for tech like electric cars and weapons.

It also aims to block Russia and China's growing Arctic presence, while asserting US dominance in the Western Hemisphere.

Recent pushes by Trump have strained ties with European NATO allies like Denmark, which see it as bullying within the alliance. Talks continue but face hurdles over sovereignty.

Vance's recent comment follows high-stakes January 2026 White House meetings he hosted with Danish and Greenland officials, where talks stalled over sovereignty despite US pressure for "technical discussions" on acquisition.

It highlights how the United States pays most of the costs to protect Greenland's vast landmass at the same time, it seeks stronger defence control through the Golden Dome missile shield and access to the island's valuable minerals.







