Washington DC: US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday cast the decisive tie-breaking vote in the US Senate as Republicans were able to deliver a legislative victory for President Donald Trump by passing One Big, Beautiful Bill Act, a sweeping legislative package, The Hill reported. The final 51-50 vote followed intense negotiations as lawmakers worked through the weekend before launching a 27-hour marathon of amendment votes on the floor, during which Republican leaders sought to win the support of holdouts, the report said.

As per The Hill, the massive GOP bill, which includes significant tax cuts, deep reductions to federal aid programmes, and major shifts in energy and immigration policy, was passed despite unified Democratic opposition and defections from three Republican senators: Thom Tillis (NC), Rand Paul (Ky.), and Susan Collins (Maine). The bill's fate remained uncertain until the final hours, with GOP leaders scrambling to secure support from Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), who raised strong concerns over proposed cuts to Medicaid and food assistance (SNAP) in her home state.

According to The Hill, the initial carve-out for Alaska was rejected by Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough for violating the Byrd Rule, which restricts what can be included in a budget reconciliation bill. Republicans, led by Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) and Finance Committee Chair Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), worked through the night to revise the provisions to pass muster with the parliamentarian.

They broadened the SNAP waiver to apply to 10 states with the highest benefit error rates, including Alaska, allowing for a more gradual reduction in aid. After hours of back-and-forth negotiations, Murkowski finally signalled her support, giving the GOP the crucial 50th vote needed -- with Vice President Vance stepping in to break the tie, The Hill reported.

Despite its passage in the Senate, the bill faces headwinds in the House, where at least six GOP lawmakers have voiced opposition due to the deeper Medicaid cuts, rollbacks of clean energy incentives, and changes to the House-passed state and local tax (SALT) deduction provisions. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) is also seen as a likely "no" vote, citing concerns over the bill's estimated USD 3 trillion addition to the national debt.

As per The Hill, the legislation is a legislative behemoth, including USD 160 billion for border security and immigration enforcement, USD 150 billion increase to defence spending, and a USD 5 trillion raise to the national debt ceiling. The Bill also announced an extension and expansion of the 2017 Trump tax cuts, tax exemptions for tipped income and overtime pay, new deductions for interest on US-made auto loans, THE creation of "Trump savings accounts" for minors and a phase-out of renewable energy tax credits from the Inflation Reduction Act.

As per The Hill, the Republicans touted the bill as a transformational win that aligns with their economic and national security priorities. However, within GOP ranks, there is unease about its long-term political ramifications, especially the scale of cuts to safety net programs and the soaring national debt.

The bill now heads to the House, where Speaker Mike Johnson faces the challenge of uniting a fractious Republican majority to finalise one of the most ambitious legislative packages of Trump's political legacy.