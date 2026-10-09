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US Vice President Vance defends green card suspension for tech giants, slams 'cheap labour' pipeline

The statement comes after US suspends IT giants Cognizant, Infosys, TCS, Wipro, HCL, Capgemini, Microsoft and Adobe from green card programme amid federal investigations.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 06:27 AM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 06:27 AM IST
US Vice President Vance defends green card suspension for tech giants, slams 'cheap labour' pipeline
Image Credit: US Vice President JD Vance. (IANS)

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