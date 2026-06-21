/US Vice President Vance heads to Switzerland for Iran talks

The United States Vice President JD Vance is on his way to Switzerland, expressing cautious hope that upcoming discussions with Iran will help move the needle on Tehran’s nuclear program and support a shaky ceasefire in Lebanon, even as fresh violence in the region risks undermining the broader diplomatic push.
Before departing for Switzerland, while speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews, Vance said Iranian negotiators had already arrived in Switzerland and that the talks were expected to stretch over several days.
“I think we’re going to hopefully make progress on the nuclear issue and on the Lebanon ceasefire, those are the two big things,” he said.
“I’m sure the Iranians will have their own issues they want to raise too."
Vance and his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, departed at 4:19 p.m. Eastern Time on a smaller Gulfstream C-37 jet.
A spokesman explained they used the available plane because it could leave sooner than the vice president’s usual aircraft.
The meetings are set to take place near Lucerne, following a somewhat delayed start to the diplomatic process. Technical teams from the various sides were already on the ground, preparing.
“Look, we’ll have a couple of days of talks to try to get this thing off on the right foot,” Vance said.
“There’s a lot to discuss, but we’re going to work through it all.”He made it clear that one of his main goals was simply to set up a proper framework for future negotiations.
“Number one is just getting things structured the right way,” he added, noting he would only be there for a day or two.
Questions about the ongoing clashes in Lebanon came up repeatedly. Recent fighting between Israel and Hezbollah has repeatedly threatened to derail progress, and it remains a major worry for the US as it tries to bring stability to the wider region.
Vance tried to strike a note of careful optimism. “Despite the headlines, things are actually getting better there, and the pace is slowing down a little bit,” he said.
He praised US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the rest of the diplomatic team for handling the situation, while acknowledging how difficult it is to maintain a ceasefire.
“It’s something we’re just going to have to keep managing,” Vance explained, “to make sure both Israel and Lebanon feel safe and secure. That’s really the goal, to make the whole region safer.”
He described the tricky cycle of violence, “The big problem is someone shoots, then someone else responds, and you get this chicken-and-egg situation. We’ve got to stop the shooting long enough for the ceasefire to actually hold, that’s what we’re trying to do.”
The Switzerland talks will cover both technical and political aspects of the US-Iran relationship, with the fragile situation in Lebanon running in parallel as a key concern. Both issues are expected to be front and center.
(with IANS inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.