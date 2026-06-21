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US Vice President Vance heads to Switzerland for Iran talks

Before departing Vance said, "Despite the headlines, things are actually getting better there, and the pace is slowing down a little bit."

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 06:51 AM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 06:51 AM IST
US Vice President Vance heads to Switzerland for Iran talks
Image Credit: File Photo IANS

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