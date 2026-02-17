Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3017869https://zeenews.india.com/world/us-visa-row-marco-rubio-says-no-one-is-entitled-to-watch-3017869.html
NewsWorldUS visa row: Marco Rubio says NO ONE is entitled to... | WATCH
US VISA ROW

US visa row: Marco Rubio says 'NO ONE is entitled to...' | WATCH

US visa row: The US Department of State shared a video of Rubio’s remarks on its official X handle. Earlier in January, the US Department of State announced that it has revoked more than 100,000 visas, including thousands of student and specialised visas. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 02:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

US visa row: Marco Rubio says 'NO ONE is entitled to...' | WATCHUS Secretary of State Marco Rubio (Photo Credit: Screenshot from Video- @StateDept/X)

US visa row: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has doubled down on the United States’ visa stance, saying that no individual is entitled to a US visa. Speaking at a press conference, he said that if a visitor is found engaging in activities that threaten US national interests, the visa can be revoked.

The US Department of State shared a video of Rubio’s remarks on its official X handle.

"SECRETARY RUBIO: I've said this repeatedly. I don't know why it's so hard for some to comprehend it. No one is entitled to a visa," the post mentioned.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"If you enter our country as a visitor and undertake activities against the national interests of the United States, we will take away your visa," it added. 

Rubio made these comments while reportedly speaking at a Joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. 

Watch Video Here: 

Earlier in January, the department posted on X, "The State Department will pause immigrant visa processing from 75 countries whose migrants take welfare from the American people at unacceptable rates. The freeze will remain active until the U.S. can ensure that new immigrants will not extract wealth from the American people."

US revokes over 100,000 visas of individuals involved in 'criminal activity'

In January, the US Department of State announced that it has revoked more than 100,000 visas, including thousands of student and specialised visas, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen domestic security and enforce immigration laws.

In a post on X, the Department of State had said that the revocations include around 8,000 student visas and 2,500 specialised visas issued to individuals who had encounters with US law enforcement for criminal activity.

ANI reported that the move underscored the Donald Trump administration's ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with its immigration laws and reinforces that visa holders must adhere strictly to all legal requirements during their stay.

(with ANI inputs) 

Also Read- US: 2 killed, 3 injured in shooting at hockey arena in Rhode Island | What we know so far

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

T20 World Cup 2026 scenarios
How can Pakistan & Australia get knocked out of T20 World Cup 2026?
maang tikka for women
Traditional And Designer Maang Tikka Jewellery For Women On Amazon
silver anklet women
Elegant Silver And Designer Anklets For Women On Amazon
Salim Khan
Salim Khan admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital, Salman Khan rushes to meet
Auto news
Brezza facelift leak: New 6-speed gearbox, turbo engine & bigger screen likely
women shoulder bag
Stylish Women’s Shoulder Bags For Daily And Occasion Wear On Amazon
Ameesha Patel
Ameesha Patel directed to appear by Moradabad court after non-bailable warrant
Amul
Amul Celebrates Farhan Akhtar’s Hollywood Break with Sam Mendes Film
women jewellery set
Elegant Necklace And Earring Jewellery Sets For Women On Amazon
8th Pay Commission
DA hike before Holi? DA may rise from 58% to 60% for Govt staff