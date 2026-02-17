US visa row: Marco Rubio says 'NO ONE is entitled to...' | WATCH

US visa row: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has doubled down on the United States’ visa stance, saying that no individual is entitled to a US visa. Speaking at a press conference, he said that if a visitor is found engaging in activities that threaten US national interests, the visa can be revoked.

The US Department of State shared a video of Rubio’s remarks on its official X handle.

"SECRETARY RUBIO: I've said this repeatedly. I don't know why it's so hard for some to comprehend it. No one is entitled to a visa," the post mentioned.

"If you enter our country as a visitor and undertake activities against the national interests of the United States, we will take away your visa," it added.

Rubio made these comments while reportedly speaking at a Joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Earlier in January, the department posted on X, "The State Department will pause immigrant visa processing from 75 countries whose migrants take welfare from the American people at unacceptable rates. The freeze will remain active until the U.S. can ensure that new immigrants will not extract wealth from the American people."

US revokes over 100,000 visas of individuals involved in 'criminal activity'

In January, the US Department of State announced that it has revoked more than 100,000 visas, including thousands of student and specialised visas, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen domestic security and enforce immigration laws.

In a post on X, the Department of State had said that the revocations include around 8,000 student visas and 2,500 specialised visas issued to individuals who had encounters with US law enforcement for criminal activity.

ANI reported that the move underscored the Donald Trump administration's ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with its immigration laws and reinforces that visa holders must adhere strictly to all legal requirements during their stay.

(with ANI inputs)

