/'Full stop': US vows Iran will never have path to a nuclear bomb

The United States launched its 11th consecutive night of military strikes against targets in Iran on Tuesday evening. US officials said the operations are aimed at reducing threats to commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes came as Secretary of War Pete Hegseth defended President Donald Trump's proposed $1.5 trillion defense budget before Congress.
In a post on X, US Central Command said, "CENTCOM forces began striking military targets in Iran at 7 p.m. ET today for the 11th consecutive night. The strikes are designed to continue degrading Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz."
CENTCOM forces began striking military targets in Iran at 7 p.m. ET today for the 11th consecutive night. The strikes are designed to continue degrading Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 21, 2026
The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important oil shipping routes. Any disruption in the area can affect global energy markets and fuel prices.
On Tuesday, speaking before the Senate Appropriations Committee alongside Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Caine, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the US has reimposed what he described as an effective blockade on Iran.
Hegseth said, "A lot of the strikes that CENTCOM has been undertaking are taking away Iran's ability to see and sense a way in the Strait of Hormuz, which has tactical benefits for us. Iran is at the weakest point militarily it has ever been in, in the past decade, certainly maybe in 47 years."
He said Iran still has some hidden ballistic missile facilities, but repeated military operations have reduced its conventional military strength.
Hegseth also said the Trump administration's main goal is to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.
Reiterating President Donald Trump's position on Iran's nuclear programme, Hegseth added, "That's why we haven't been trying to remake Iranian society, but simply, in a realist, America First way, ensure they never have a path to a nuclear bomb--full stop," he said.
Lawmakers discussed the financial and strategic reasons behind the military campaign. Senator John Hoeven linked security in the Strait of Hormuz to economic benefits for American consumers.
Officials said keeping the shipping route open helps support global oil supplies and can reduce pressure on energy prices.
The administration says the proposed USD 1.5 trillion defense budget would strengthen military readiness and improve deterrence against major rivals such as Russia and China.
The funding would also help rebuild weapons inventories and support new technologies, including autonomous and artificial intelligence systems.
Hegseth described the Fiscal Year 2026 defense request as a long-term investment in national security.
He told lawmakers, "Because of the previous administration's funding shortfalls, munitions transferred to Ukraine and not replaced, and ignoring threats, it built a lot of risk that requires this kind of investment. We know the best way to create peace is to prepare for war, to deter it."
The administration argues that the spending plan is necessary to maintain military readiness, protect global trade routes, and strengthen deterrence against future threats.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.