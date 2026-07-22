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'Full stop': US vows Iran will never have path to a nuclear bomb

The US says Iran will never have a path to a nuclear bomb as officials defend military action and reaffirm efforts to stop Tehran's nuclear program.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 07:19 AM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 07:25 AM IST
'Full stop': US vows Iran will never have path to a nuclear bomb
Image Credit: X/@CENTCOM. Representative image.

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