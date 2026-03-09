US vows to secure Strait of Hormuz as tensions with Iran continue - What's happening?

Amid ongoing tensions in West Asia, the United States has reportedly stated that it will ensure the security of the Strait of Hormuz and maintain the free flow of global energy supplies. Meanwhile, as global oil prices surge, triggered by escalating conflict in the region, US President Donald Trump said the "short-term" spike is worth the cost if it eliminates Tehran's nuclear threat.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump argued that oil prices would "drop rapidly" once Iran's nuclear capabilities are destroyed, adding that "only fools would think differently."

On the other hand, according to IANS, in an interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth emphasised that American forces were already degrading Iran’s naval capabilities and were prepared to take further action to safeguard critical shipping routes.

“What was the Iranian Navy is largely no more,” Hegseth said. He also added that the US forces would continue targeting vessels and assets that threaten maritime security. He suggested that Washington’s military operations were aimed at ensuring that such disruptions do not materialise.

When asked about protecting shipping through the Strait and restoring confidence for commercial vessels operating in the region, he said, “We’re taking care of a lot of that… American firepower.”

The US Secretary of War also said that the administration believes it can manage the economic impact while continuing the military operations.

Beyond the maritime dimension, Hegseth framed the campaign against Iran as a strategic effort to weaken Tehran’s ability to threaten US forces, regional partners, and global commerce. According to him, the objective is to reach a point where Iran is no longer capable of sustaining military operations.

Meanwhile, Hegseth also declined to outline the limits of US military action, emphasising that Washington intends to keep its options open as the conflict evolves.

On the other hand, calling it a small price to pay for American and world safety and peace, US President Trump wrote, "Short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace. ONLY FOOLS WOULD THINK DIFFERENTLY!"

Trump's remarks came after oil prices surged past USD 100 per barrel on Sunday, the first time crossing the mark since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in 2022, according to ANI, CNN Business reported.

West Asia tensions

These statements come amid heightened tensions in the region and fears that the conflict could trigger a wider disruption to energy supplies.

The ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran enters its second week.

Notably, ANI reported, citing Press TV, that Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of the late Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was announced as the new Supreme Leader of Iran.

(with agencies' inputs)