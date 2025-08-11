US Vs BRICS: Why Did Donald Trump Go Silent After Threatening India With An 8-Hour Ultimatum?

Washington/New Delhi: When US President Donald Trump slapped an additional 25% tariff on India over its purchase of Russian oil, he warned that things would unfold dramatically within eight hours. He said, “Wait for eight hours and see what happens.” Many expected more tariffs or sanctions against India soon after. But more than 40 hours have passed, and Trump has remained silent.

Behind this sudden pause, several significant developments took place. India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a visit to China. Putin and Modi spoke on the phone. Brazil’s President Lula da Silva also called Modi.

All these events share one connection: Brazil, India, Russia and China are founding members of BRICS.

The question arises: did Trump retract his aggressive stance after BRICS showed unity?

Experts believe BRICS countries are preparing a major announcement, possibly about a new currency that could shake the US dollar’s global dominance. Contributing nearly 35.6% to global GDP, BRICS seems to be uniting firmly against Trump’s tariff policies.

How Are BRICS Standing United Against US?

Though BRICS has expanded, many new members remain close to China, with most maintaining friendly ties with India, like the UAE. South Africa remains a consistent member.

Experts say conversations among BRICS leaders have moved beyond formalities, including lengthy talks between Modi and Putin. Brazil’s Lula and Modi discussed boosting bilateral trade to $20 billion by 2030. Modi’s upcoming visit to China after seven years signals a thaw in relations and possibly a fresh chapter. Even China’s state media, Global Times, appears to soften its tone on India, defending it against Trump’s tariffs.

Trump openly threatened a 10% tariff on any BRICS nation opposing U.S. interests. India called the tariffs “unfair” and said its ties with Russia are based on trust, not external views.

Brazil’s Lula rejected direct talks with Trump and announced using BRICS chairmanship for a collective response. The key question remains: as BRICS grows stronger, has Trump stepped back or is he preparing a new counterstrategy?

If BRICS announces a new currency, it will pose a serious challenge to the United States. India has been the main obstacle to the BRICS currency plan so far.

Can Cryptocurrency Counter BRICS?

Once a critic of cryptocurrencies, Trump now seems to be steering the United States toward becoming a crypto capital, possibly to counter the BRICS currency threat. The coordination among BRICS countries is deepening.

Lula plans to visit India next year. Modi’s call for a “people-centric partnership” for the Global South directly counters Trump’s policies.

Meanwhile, India’s growing ties with Russia and PM Modi’s participation in the upcoming SCO summit in China hint at shifting strategic priorities amid deteriorating US relations. Analyst Mario Navfal states, “The world’s largest democracy and South America’s biggest player (Brazil) are now playing hardball with the United States.”

Trump, in nut shell, has been forced to face the reality of BRICS closing ranks and challenging dollar supremacy. The Global South, which once faltered due to diverging agendas, is now united, signalling rapid changes in the global order.

Experts predict that in coming months, BRICS will unveil new policies and plans that will highlight a move toward a multipolar world challenging American dominance.