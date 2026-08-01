Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /US vs ICC: 'Rogue tribunal' – why Trump administration is taking on world's top court

US vs ICC: 'Rogue tribunal' – why Trump administration is taking on world's top court

The Trump administration is seeking support from other countries to challenge the ICC’s authority. Marco Rubio claimed American troops could face legal risks because of the court’s powers.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 04:26 AM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 04:26 AM IST
US vs ICC: 'Rogue tribunal' – why Trump administration is taking on world's top court
Image Credit: (Photos: Reuters via ANI)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Cultural shock to see daughters using abusive language': PM Modi's message after CJP protest
2
3
4
5