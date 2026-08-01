Washington: The Trump administration has intensified its campaign against the International Criminal Court (ICC), with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warning that American military personnel could face legal action from an "illegitimate" tribunal.
Speaking during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential retreat in Camp David, Maryland, he said several countries have joined Washington's effort to challenge the court, with five nations moving towards withdrawal from the ICC.
"We have had dozens of countries join us in this effort since we started two weeks ago," Rubio said.
Since mid-June, Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, Venezuela and Chad have formally informed the ICC that they are leaving the court. Under ICC rules, a country's withdrawal takes one year to come into effect.
Rubio argued that the court's jurisdiction creates risks for people who are not citizens of member countries, especially US military personnel who have served in conflict zones.
"The International Criminal Court is an illegitimate international organisation," he said and added, "They make themselves illegitimate because they claim that even if you are not a member of that court, they can come after you."
He said American service members could face problems travelling abroad if the court decides to pursue cases against them.
"The people who are in the biggest danger in our system are servicemen, people in uniform that they will try to go out for the rest of their lives will not be able to travel anywhere in the world with their families, because they could be arrested on one of these," Rubio said.
"Imagine you are a soldier, you fought in a war and 20 years later, they try to come grab you," he added.
The Trump administration initially pushed for internal changes at the ICC but later intensified its efforts against the court after those attempts did not succeed.
Rubio also referred to US President Donald Trump's legal battles and mentioned former Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith, who earlier investigated and indicted Trump after his first presidential term. Smith had also worked with the ICC.
"If you want to know a little bit about it, Jack Smith used to work there. These are the people that think they can go out and basically indict any world leader and haul them into The Hague," Rubio said.
Trump also addressed the issue and said there is no sign that the ICC is pursuing any action against him, while acknowledging that such a possibility can exist.
"There is no information that they are after me. It could happen. Just so you know, he is talking about it. That means he is not trying to defend me," Trump said.
The latest US push against the ICC comes after Washington imposed sanctions on Karim Khan, the court's former chief prosecutor, along with other officials. Khan was later removed from his position.
The action followed ICC decisions involving arrest warrants against Israeli officials over the Gaza conflict and investigations into alleged actions involving US personnel in Afghanistan.
Rubio said more countries could join the withdrawal campaign in the coming months as the administration continues its efforts to challenge the court's authority.
Established in 2002, the ICC investigates and prosecutes individuals accused of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. The United States has never been a full member of the court and has repeatedly raised voices over its jurisdiction over American citizens.
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