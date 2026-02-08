US wants Ukraine-Russia peace deal by June: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the United States wants a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia to be concluded by June, even as diplomatic efforts have so far yielded little progress and key disputes remain unresolved, reported CNN.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Zelenskyy said the United States has proposed a clear timeline for negotiations and "they say they want to get everything done by June."

He added that Washington aims to ensure both sides adhere to the proposed schedule, indicating that the Trump administration would likely put pressure on Ukraine and Russia if the deadline is not met.

The push for an early-summer deadline follows recent US-brokered trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi that failed to produce a breakthrough on core issues such as territory and security guarantees.

Russia continues to demand control over Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, a condition Kyiv has firmly rejected, and the parties still have not agreed on how to manage the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, reported CNN.

Zelenskyy said the United States has proposed holding the next round of negotiations in the United States, likely in Miami next week. "We have confirmed our participation," he said.

The talks come amid continuing Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, which Zelenskyy said have forced nuclear power plants to reduce output and contributed to widespread power shortages during a bitter winter. He noted that Washington has again proposed a ceasefire focused on halting strikes on energy targets, an initiative Ukraine has agreed to observe if Russia commits, but Moscow has not yet responded.

At least 15 people were killed and seven others injured when a Russian drone struck a service bus carrying miners in the Pavlohrad district of Ukraine on Saturday (local time), according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

According to a statement issued on X by the emergency service, a fire broke out following the strike but was promptly extinguished by firefighters."

A Russian drone attacked a company service bus in the Pavlohrad district! Preliminary reports indicate that 12 people were killed.

Seven others were injured and hospitalised. A fire broke out, which was extinguished by firefighters," the emergency service said in its post."The number of victims from the Russian attack has increased to 15 people," it added.