/US warns EB-1 green cards for Indians may shut down within weeks

The United States has issued a stark warning that employment-based first-preference green cards for Indian applicants could become unavailable within weeks due to high demand. The State Department noted that heavy usage of EB-1 immigrant visa numbers could exhaust India's annual allocation before the fiscal year ends on September 30. The warning comes as India’s EB-2 category remains unavailable and the EB-3 queue stretches back more than 12 years, leaving many Indian professionals facing long waits for green cards.