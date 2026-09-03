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US warns EB-1 green cards for Indians may shut down within weeks

The US State Department warns EB-1 green cards for Indian applicants may become unavailable within weeks due to heavy demand. Read the full details here.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 09:21 AM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 09:35 AM IST
US warns EB-1 green cards for Indians may shut down within weeks
Image Credit: AI. US President Donald Trump.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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