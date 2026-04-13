US warns Hormuz blockade applies to all ships, no passage without permit

The United States has issued a firm warning that its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz will apply to all vessels, with no passage permitted without authorization.

"The blockade will be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. It will begin at 1400 GMT on Monday," US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement. CENTCOM further clarified that its forces "will not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports."

This development follows an announcement by US President Donald Trump on Sunday that America will blockade the Strait of Hormuz in a bid to pressure Iran amid escalating tensions. Trump made the statement after peace talks with Iran, held on Saturday in Pakistan, failed to produce any breakthrough.

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“Effective immediately, the United States Navy … will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz. At some point, we will reach an ‘ALL (shipping) BEING ALLOWED TO GO IN, ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO OUT’ basis … We will also begin destroying the mines the Iranians laid in the Straits,” Trump said on his Truth Social.

The US-Iran war erupted on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched a surprise joint strike on Iran, resulting in the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and several other senior leaders. In retaliation, Iran attacked US bases in the region and closed the Strait of Hormuz to vessels from countries it deems hostile, while allowing passage only to a few friendly nations: China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan.

The conflict entered a new phase last week when the US announced a two-week ceasefire and agreed to hold peace talks in Pakistan. However, those negotiations collapsed without agreement.

According to the Soufan Center, analysts noted, “Presumably, Trump’s intent is to try to starve Iran of export revenue and compel Iran’s main oil customers, particularly China, to pressure Tehran to end its blockage of the Strait.”

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most vital energy chokepoints. Roughly 21 million barrels of oil pass through it daily, representing about 21 percent of global petroleum liquids consumption. Any sustained disruption risks driving oil prices sharply higher, as occurred in the early days of the war when benchmarks surged above $100 per barrel. Major importers, especially China, Europe, and Asian economies, now face heightened supply threats and potential economic ripple effects across global markets.