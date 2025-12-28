US Weather: Winter Storm Leads To Flight Delays And Cancellations, Power Outage - Check Impacted Regions

US Weather: A strong winter storm swept across parts of the United States from Friday evening through Saturday, bringing heavy snowfall, disrupting holiday travel, and knocking out power for thousands.

The winter storm slammed the US Northeast and Great Lakes regions.

Flight Delays, Cancellations In US

IANS reported, citing Xinhua news agency, that according to flight-tracking service FlightAware, as of 2 pm Eastern Time on Saturday, more than 5,580 flights within, to or out of the country were delayed and at least 860 were canceled.

Flight functions were impacted due to severe weather, with three major airports in the New York metropolitan area among the hardest hit.

The Federal Aviation Administration reportedly estimated that flights to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport were delayed by an average of about two hours Saturday morning.

Winter storm alerts covered areas from New York to Philadelphia, with travelers and residents warned to exercise caution due to the storm.

According to Transportation Security Administration data, the powerful storm came ahead of the busiest travel day of the holiday season, with 2.86 million travelers expected to fly on Sunday.

Power Outage In US

In the US state of Michigan, more than 30,000 homes and businesses were without power Saturday morning as ice weighed on trees and power lines.

Ahead of the storm, New York and New Jersey officials declared states of emergency and urged travelers to stay informed about weather conditions and road closures, while advising residents to adhere to safety protocols.

(with IANS inputs)