US weighs sending an additional 10,000 ground troops to Middle East after Trump halts strikes for 10 days- Reports

The Pentagon is considering deploying 10,000 additional ground troops to the Middle East. This move comes as President Donald Trump pursues negotiations with Iran amid the escalating war.

The move boosts Trump's greater military leverage in peace talks while expanding US options in the region, Defense Department officials told the Wall Street Journal.

On Thursday, Trump extended a key deadline. He gave Iran 10 more days, pushing it to April 6.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said Iran asked for extra time politely through back channels.

"They said to me very nicely, through my people, 'Could we have more time? "Tomorrow night was too soon," Trump explained. "If they don't act, I'll knock out their power plants."

This softens Trump's earlier threat to bomb Iran's energy plants if the Strait of Hormuz stays closed.

That's the vital shipping lane disrupting global oil supplies. Iran has warned it would hit back at regional sites like desalination plants.

Trump also claimed that the US has "already won the war" militarily. He claimed US and Israeli strikes have crippled Iran's navy and missiles. The conflict, now a month old, has rattled world energy markets.

Although Iran did not ask for a pause in US strikes on its energy sites, mediators told the Wall Street Journal.

This directly contradicts President Trump's claim that Tehran requested a 10-day halt.

Earlier, Iran claimed Trump’s 5-day halt in strikes as an attempt to manipulate the stock market, according to a report by Bloomberg. Oil prices tumbled after President Donald Trump delayed strikes on Iran's energy sites again.

The move offered short-term relief to markets but stretched war uncertainty into April.

Brent crude fell as much as 2% to under $106 a barrel. It had spiked nearly 6% on Thursday. West Texas Intermediate hovered near $93.









