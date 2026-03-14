'US will bomb the hell out of the shoreline': Trump vows to reopen Strait of Hormuz ‘one way or another’

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the United States, along with several other countries, might deploy warships to ensure that the Strait of Hormuz stays open to global shipping amid rising tensions with Iran, though he did not specify which nation would participate.

"Many ⁠Countries, especially those who are affected ​by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz ​Strait, will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep ​the Strait open and safe," Trump ​wrote in a post on Truth Social.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump suggested that the initiative might include naval deployments from several nations that depend on the passage for trade and energy shipments. He added that "hopefully" China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom could send ships to the region.

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Trump asserted that the United States had already eliminated what he characterized as “100% of Iran’s military capability,” but cautioned that Iran might still carry out limited attacks capable of disrupting shipping in the waterway.

"In the meantime, the United ​States will ​be bombing ⁠the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian ​Boats and Ships out of ​the ⁠water," said Trump, adding, "One way or the other, we will soon get the Hormuz Strait OPEN, SAFE, and FREE."

He noted that, despite significant losses, Iran could employ smaller threats, such as drones, sea mines, or short-range missiles, along or within the strait, which could still endanger vessels navigating the route.

Trump indicated that U.S. forces may continue military operations near the coastline in response to potential threats, targeting Iranian boats or ships in the area if needed. He urged nations affected by disruptions in the strait to deploy naval vessels, emphasising the need for a stronger international presence to keep the waterway secure and operational for global shipping.

The White House did not immediately comment on whether any countries had committed to sending ships.

Over 20 million barrels of crude oil pass daily through the narrow channel between Iran and Oman, accounting for about one-fifth of global oil consumption and nearly a quarter of all seaborne oil trade. A substantial portion of the world’s liquefied natural gas also transits this route.

On Saturday, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, Iran’s Supreme Leader’s representative in India, voiced concern over the ongoing conflict, noting its impact on the Iranian population and its broader global effects, including rising energy prices and economic disruptions.

Emphasising the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz for the global energy supply, Ilahi said that regional disruptions were causing shortages of gas, petrol, and oil in many countries, while asserting that Iran had no choice but to defend itself.