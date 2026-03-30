US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday said that the global oil market remains “well supplied” despite tensions surrounding the Iran conflict, highlighting a rise in the number of vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

In an interview with Fox News, Bessent said, "Over time, the UA is going to retake control of the Straits and there will be freedom of navigation, whether it is through US escorts or a multinational escort."

He further noted that oil supply is increasing as multiple countries have reached agreements with Iran, adding that any additional supply would be beneficial under current conditions. His comments come amid rising geopolitical tensions, with the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil transit chokepoint, remaining central to the standoff between Iran and the United States.

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Bessent has consistently supported the Trump administration’s approach to the conflict, stating that the United States has sufficient financial resources to sustain military operations against Iran while also pursuing additional funding approval from Congress.

The administration has maintained that a robust military and naval presence is essential for safeguarding global energy routes and ensuring market stability. Meanwhile, Bessent has supported efforts to relax sanctions on Iranian and Russian oil, arguing that greater supply from a broader range of buyers could help avoid sharp price increases and limit revenue concentration.

Bessent had earlier said that President Donald Trump is weakening the Iranian regime and remains prepared to escalate actions if needed to achieve strategic goals, including securing access through the Strait of Hormuz.

The waterway has emerged as a key flashpoint in the conflict, with both sides exchanging threats over its control, while global markets remain highly sensitive to potential disruptions in oil supplies. Despite these concerns, Bessent affirmed that current supply levels remain adequate.