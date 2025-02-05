Advertisement
‘US Will Take Over...’: Trump's Big Remark On Gaza Strip After Talks With Netanyahu

Trump announced US will take control of Gaza for redevelopment after Palestinian resettlement, aiming to provide jobs and housing.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2025, 08:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau
'US Will Take Over...': Trump's Big Remark On Gaza Strip After Talks With Netanyahu

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that the United States will take over the Gaza Strip and oversee its redevelopment following the resettlement of Palestinians elsewhere. This statement follows Trump’s earlier suggestion that displaced Palestinians in Gaza should be permanently resettled outside the war-torn region.

“We will own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site,” Trump said during the joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump added that the US would level destroyed buildings and “create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area.” 

